Rain Brings Merciful End to Loss

June 6, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Grand Junction Jackalopes lost their second-straight game to the Idaho Falls Chukars 25-7 in just over six innings, concluded by weather on Thursday night.

Jackalopes starter Riley Egloff faced four and got a clean inning in the first, followed by immediate run support. Kendall Foster and Christian Castaneda got RBI hits in the bottom of the first to get the Jackalopes a 3-0 lead.

Egloff immediately gave up the lead in the top of the second, allowing eight consecutive hits, eight runs and no outs recorded before being pulled in exchange for Aydan Alger.

The Jackalopes scored three more in the bottom of the second, but the lead got further away from them, as the Chukars offense batted around in three separate innings, scoring five or more in those three innings.

The final big rally for the Chukars took off in the sixth inning, where 15 Chukars faced three different Jackalopes bullpen arms (Nathan Shinn, Tai Atkins, and Ethan Brown), achieving their second nine-run rally of the night.

Brown kicked off the seventh inning, getting a quick first out, made an error on the second batter faced, and by that time, the rain was starting to puddle on the Suplizio Field playing surface. The umpire crew called the game at exactly three hours into the contest.

Christian Castaneda was the shining star of the Jackalopes offense, going 4-for-4 and two RBI, the first hits and RBI of his professional career.

Riley Egloff took the loss (0-2), after only one-plus inning of work. Connor Harrison, despite giving up seven runs and 12 hits in five innings pitched received his third win of the season (3-0).

The Jackalopes will play the Chukars for the third time this season tomorrow night at 5:35 PM MST for Friday Night Fireworks presented by Community Hospital.

Pioneer League Stories from June 6, 2025

