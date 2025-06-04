Idaho Falls Whips Jackalopes

June 4, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Grand Junction Jackalopes took their 10th loss of the season in an 18-1 defeat to the Idaho Falls Chukars in the home opener at Suplizio Field on Tuesday night.

The Jackalopes started strong in the first, with starter Zach Zaborowski striking out the side and leaving one stranded in the top of the first, followed by immediate run support in the same frame. Alex Pimentel got a one-out double, and was scored by a big RBI triple to the gap in right center by Evan Scavotto.

The 1-0 Jackalopes lead held for five batters into the top of the second, where four- consecutive singles started a four-run rally to give the Chukars a lead they never relinquished.

The Chukars scored in every inning except the first, third, and fourth, accounting for three of the five innings Zaborowski threw in his third start this season. This provided ample run support for Chukars starter Gary Grosjean, who threw a quality start - seven innings, five hits, four strikeouts, and only the one run in the first.

Grosjean retired twelve straight Jackalopes batters from the second to the sixth inning, highlighting a dominant six-straight scoreless streak.

Grosjean takes the win, advancing to 3-0 on the season, while Zaborowski takes his second loss of the season (1-2). The 18-1 final marks the largest of defeat in the Jackalopes' first 13 games of 2025.

