Jackalopes Fall in Series Finale with Oakland

June 2, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Ballers defeated the Jackalopes nine to six on Sunday in the final game of the six-game series.

The Ballers came out swinging, scoring four runs over the first two innings off Jackalopes starter Evan Massie.

The Jackalopes would battle back starting in the top of the fourth, first with a single by short stop Isaac Nunez that scored first baseman Evan Scavotto. Later in the inning, with the bases loaded, Luis Hernandez would walk bringing home catcher Mason Minzey. Zeb Roos would cap off the scoring in the top of the fourth with a sacrifice fly to center field which brought home Nunez and brought the score to four to three.

The Jackalopes would continue in the top of the fifth with a single by Mason Minzey, bringing home Evan Scavotto and tying the score at four apiece.

The Jackalopes would take the lead in the top half of the seventh, first with a single by Evan Scavotto that scored Kendall Foster. Later in the inning, catcher Mason Minzey would hit a double, scoring Robin Fernandez and taking the lead six to four.

The Ballers would battle back in the bottom of the seventh, first with an RBI single by Daniel Harris IV, then another one by first baseman Christian Almanza, tying the game at six to six.

With the game tied in the bottom of the eighth, the Ballers took the lead with a sacrifice fly by third baseman Davis Drewek. Later in the inning, Daniel Harris IV would come back to the plate and hit a single, scoring two and bringing the score to nine to six.

The Jackalopes would be unable to battle back against Ballers closer Connor Sullivan who picked up his third save on the season.

The Jackalopes Opening Night at Suplizio Field is slated for June 3 at 6:35pm MDT against the Idaho Falls Chukars. Tickets are available at GJJackalopes.com or by visiting our team store at 1315 North Ave.







