Introducing Home Run Derby Night in the Pioneer Baseball League

The Pioneer Baseball League, an MLB Partner League, announced today the creation of "Home Run Derby Night in the Pioneer League", a first- of-its-kind 13-week in-season Home Run Derby tournament, in conjunction with Major League Baseball's signature event, "The Home Run Derby".

"I'm so excited to offer our fans this unique in- season tournament," said PBL President Mike Shapiro. "Our fans will get a chance to see the PBL's best home run hitters face off against each other in matches on Saturday nights from June through August with a chance to win substantial cash prizes."

The Home Run Derby Night in the Pioneer League tournament consists of seventy-two (72) head- to-head matchups between the top sluggers from the visiting team and the best mashers from the home squad. Each hitter gets two minutes to launch as many home runs as possible in a fast-paced showdown. In each head-to-head matchup, the player with the most home runs wins the matchup for his team. If one team wins both matchups, that team wins the match. If the teams split the two matchups, the winning hitters will advance to The Last Blast, where each hitter gets three swings to determine which team wins the match.

Uniquely, the Home Run Derby Night in the Pioneer League matches will feature one " Gold Home Run Derby Ball" for each hitter that, if hit for a home run, will count for two homers.

As a bonus, fans can get in on the action by guessing the total number of home runs hit for each match and answer Yes or No if a "Gold Home Run Derby" baseball will be hit for a home run. Fans registering their predictions are entered into the sweepstakes for a chance to win one (1) of five (5) grand prizes of two (2) tickets and a $1,000 travel voucher to attend the 2026 Home Run Derby at the MLB All Star Game in Philadelphia. Fans earn additional entries into the sweepstakes for each correct prediction they make throughout the season-long Home Run Derby Night in the Pioneer League tournament.

Over the course of the Home Run Derby tournament this summer, the PBL will post standings of the top home run hitters and the top PBL teams by wins at www.pioneerleague.com. Both the top four (4) home run hitting players and the top four (4) match winning teams will receive cash prizes.

