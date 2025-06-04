Chukars Reach Ten Wins in Series Opening Triumph

Grand Junction, Colorado - The Chukars (10-3) and The Grand Junction Jackalopes (3-10) met for the first game of a Western Colorado road trip at Suplizio Field in front of a few hundred fans for the Lopes home opener. The Chukars hit the ball to all parts of the yards all night long on the way to an impressive 18-1 win.

Chukars starting pitcher Gary Grosjean was lights out in his series opening start. The righty tossed seven innings allowing just one earned run while striking out four and walking none on the way to moving his record to 3-0 on the year.

Offensively the Chukars got support from every spot in the order with every man ending the night with either a base hit or an RBI.

The Chuks fell behind 1-0 after the first but managed to counter punch with a four spot in the top of the second with McCaffrey, Baumgradt, Pappas and Rogers all collecting RBI in the inning.

After a lone run scored for Idaho Falls in the third inning Grosjean kept the Lopes extremely quiet with a streak of 12 straight batters retired to drive into the back half of the contest with the momentum solely on the side of Idaho Falls.

Idaho Falls brought in 10 runs across the six, seventh and eighth innings with Spencer Rich's grand slam in the eighth the final death blow to the Jackalopes.

Game two is set for 6:35 on Wednesday with Pioneer League Starter ERA leader Connor Harrison on the hill for Idaho Falls.







