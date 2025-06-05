Mustangs Win as Veteran Catcher Gets Call Up

June 5, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

On the day the Billings Mustangs (5-9) learned that one of their veteran leaders was getting promoted, the team made sure to send him on out on a high note with a 14-4 win over the Northern Colorado Owlz (2-10) on Wednesday night at Dehler Park.

Catcher Dylan Leach was informed on Wednesday morning that his contract was being picked up by the Toronto Blue Jays, becoming the first Mustang in 2025 to join the affiliated ranks.

The Mustangs offense made their veteran catcher proud as they scored with another double-digit affair.

A.J. Shaver lead off the first inning with a single and after stealing second and advancing to third on a groundout, he came home with the game?s first run on an RBI single by Tyler Shelnut.

The Owlz answered back with a run in the bottom of the first to tie it and then two runs in the second made gave the Owlz a 3-1 lead.

Billings then went on to score the next thirteen runs to put the game out of reach before Northern Colorado scored one more time in the bottom of the ninth.

While the offense was productive as usual, the pitching staff stepped up in a big way after recent struggles.

Arturo Alvarez went 4.2 innings in his Mustang debut and allowed three runs on five hits with two strikeouts and five walks.

Ethan Ross then followed with his best outing of the season as the lefty tossed 3.1 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out a pair.

Chris Hardin recorded the final three outs with a pair of strikeouts while allowing a run in the ninth.

Ross (1-2) earned the win for the Mustangs while Noel Soto suffered the loss for the Owlz.

The two teams play again on Thursday night with the series tied at one as E.J. Johnson (1-0) takes the mound for the Mustangs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM MT.

