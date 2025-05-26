Idaho Falls vs Billings Series Preview

May 26, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO - The Chuks got off to a hot start to the 2025 Season away from home as they won five out of six games against the Boise Hawks in the state capital to jump out to an early lead in the 2025 SHIFT Idaho Highway Series.

The Chuks standouts in the opening series were Anthony Mata who hit .500 in 4 games going 9-18 in the batter's box while shining on defense, Grady Morgan was a run producing machine batting over .300 in Boise while notching seven RBI with a homer in addition to scoring five runs of his own. Starting Pitchers Connor Harrison, Gary Grosjean and Logan Mercado combined to toss 18 innings while allowing just three earned runs in Boise.

Chukars fans will get their first look at the team's new rebrand which could be the reason for the team's recent success, with Chukars GM Chris Hall saying "I have long believed in the saying Look Good, Feel Good, Play Good".

As for the Mustangs they return second year manager Craig Maddox after a 46-50 campaign in 2024. Billings were at home to start the season taking on the powerhouse Missoula PaddleHeads, the Mustangs were level at 2-2 after the first four games but lost back to back on the way to dropping the series four games to two overall.

