Chuks Win 5th Straight in Boise

May 26, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Boise, Idaho - The Chukars (5-0) and The Boise Hawks (0-5) met for the penultimate game of the series at Memorial Stadium in front of 3,085 fans. Idaho Falls smashed the Hawks starter LJ Diaz scoring eight runs in the first three innings to set the table for an 13-6 win.

Chukars starting pitcher Nathan Hemmerling impressed in his first pro start as he threw five and a third innings with eight strikeouts while allowing just two runs on his way to earning the win.

Offensively the Chukars standouts were Jacob Shanks who finished 2-2 with 3 RBI, a double and a single. As well as Trevor Rogers who posted a 2-5 line with a triple, single and two RBI.

The Chuks scored first in the top of the first when Shanks, Rogers and Hanson all notched RBI singles to put the good guys up 3-0.

Idaho Falls added a four more in the 2nd with two RBI from Shanks and lone tallies from Rogers and Morgan to make it 7-0.

Boise rallied to make it a 9-4 ballgame after the 7th as both teams scattered runs in the middle innings.

Idaho Falls scored 4 runs in the top of the eighth to pull away with Grady Morgan's three-run monster homer the highlight of the big inning.

The Chukars have a chance on Sunday to achieve their first six game sweep according to available Pioneer League records.

The finale is set for 1:05 pm on Sunday.







