Chuks Clinch Series with Two Games Still to Play

May 24, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







Boise, Idaho - The Chukars (4-0) and The Boise Hawks (0-4) met for game four of the series at Memorial Stadium in front of 2,998 fans. The Chuks hung crooked numbers all night long as they steam rolled the Hawks to win four in a row and clinch the series by a 14-7 final score.

Chukars starting pitcher Austyn Coleman did a great job in his first start of the season tossing four and a third while allowing six runs on six hits on his way to earning the win.

Offensively the Chukars standouts were Simon Baumgardt who finished 3-5 with 3 RBI, a double and solo homer. As well as Spencer Rich who also went 3-5 with two doubles, a single and a pair of RBI in just his second game as pro.

Anthony Mata shined brightest going 5-5 with a pair of RBI and stolen base in his career best performance.

The Chuks scored first in the top of the first when Baumgardt doubled to bring in two runs followed by an RBI single from Garret Ostrander who would go on to finish the night 3-5

Idaho Falls added a lone run in the second before Boise rallied for four in the third to tie it up at 4-4 Idaho Falls scored 5 runs in the top of the seventh to pull away with Mata, Wyatt and Rich all collecting RBI knocks to make it 13-6 with two innings to play.

Garrett Van Deventer was lights out in his season debut out of the bullpen for Idaho Falls throwing three and two thirds allowing just one hit while striking out one.

Game five is set for 7:05 on Friday with righty Nathan Hemmerling expected to start for Idaho Falls.







Pioneer League Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.