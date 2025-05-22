Chuks Ride Harrison's Stellar Start to Shutout Victory

May 22, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Boise, Idaho - The Chukars (2-0) and The Boise Hawks (0-2) met for game two of the 2025 Pioneer League campaign at Memorial Stadium in front of 3,247 fans. Runs were hard to come by for both sides as a pair of men touching the dish was all it took for the Chukars to hang on in the pitchers duel and win it 2-0

Chukars starting pitcher Connor Harrison was nearly untouchable, throwing seven innings while giving up no runs and striking out seven. Harrison earned a quality start and a much deserved win for his efforts.

Offensively the Chukars and the Hawks both struggled to get going as Boise starter Bryan Perez threw a solid five innings giving up a lone run on just three base hits. It is fair to say that the Boise righty was unfortunate to take the loss.

The Chuks scored first in the top of the fourth when Spencer Rich drilled a ball into centerfield to pick up his first professional hit and RBI with one swing to put the good guys up 1-0.

The only other scoring came in the top of the 7th inning when 2024 home run leader Jacob Jablonski smashed a solo blast off the scoreboard to double the lead and make it 2-0.

Rob Hughes and Brandon Ross proved a lethal combination out of the bullpen for Idaho Falls as they tossed a pair of scoreless innings to seal the win and shout for the Chuks.

Game three is set for 7:05 on Thursday with newcomer Logan Mercado expected to start for Idaho Falls.







