Drewek Hits First Homer in 12-5 Loss

May 22, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. -- Davis Drewek smacked an opposite-field tater, the first home run of the season for the Ballers, on Wednesday night against the Ogden Raptors. It was one of the few bright spots for Oakland in the 12-5 loss to Ogden.

With two outs in the second inning, the left-handed hitting Drewek stung a ball to left field for a two-run bomb. Not only was it Oakland's opening long ball of 2025, but also Drewek's introductory dinger in his professional career.

Unfortunately for the Ballers, it felt like the baseball equivalent of Chris Paul hitting a huge three to cut the lead down to 42. At the time of the homer, Oakland trailed 8-0.

Ogden surged ahead with a six-run first inning on six hits. The biggest knock came from Carter Mize, who swatted a two-run blast over the right-field wall.

Drewek wasn't the only Baller to punch back despite the large deficit. Cam Bufford banged out a pair of run-scoring singles for his first two professional runs batted in. Also, Danny Harris shot an RBI double down the right-field line.

James Colyer, Adam Bogosian and Alec Rodriguez all made their professional debuts on the hill for Oakland. Colyer and Bogosian each pitched more than two innings of relief, and Rodriguez delivered a scoreless eighth.

First pitch for game three of the six-game series against the Raptors is slated for 6:35 p.m. PDT on Thursday. You can listen to the action on 860 AM The Answer and on the Oakland Ballers YouTube channel.







