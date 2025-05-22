PaddleHeads Bounce Back with 9-2 Win in Billings

BILLINGS, MT - In Tuesday's Opening game of the season between the Missoula PaddleHeads and Billings Mustangs, it would be the home team jumping out to an early advantage in the Magic City. Good starting pitching would also be a part of the equation for the Mustangs in their win. Fast forward to Wednesday at Dehler Park, both of these factors would once again be key elements to the ballgame. The roles the 2 sides would play would just be reversed.

After never leading at any point in Game 1, the PaddleHeads would immediately find an advantage in the top of the 1st inning. After a few quiet frames, Missoula's bats would get back to work in the 4th, and 5th innings scoring 5 combined runs to jump to a 6-run lead. This would be plenty of breathing room for returning starter Dawson Day who would be firmly in control through 5 innings. The Missoula lead would only expand after the departure of the southpaw as the PaddleHeads would firmly put Opening Night in the rearview in a 9-2 win.

The PaddleHeads would jump to the lead in the top of the 1st inning plating a pair thanks to a little small ball. With runners on 2nd and 3rd, Mike Rosario would put the ball in play on the right side of the infield to ensure one run would come in to score. A throwing error would bring home a 2nd run on the play as Missoula surged ahead 2-0. This would be the start of a productive night at the plate for the 2nd year right fielder.

The 2-run first inning would be enough for the 4-year veteran Day who would attack the Mustangs order through 5 solid innings. The Oregon native would only allow 2 hits and 1 run in the outing while striking out 7 Mustangs batters. The only blemish on the night would come on a solo home run from shortstop Cameron Bowen in the 5th. The PaddleHeads attack would find success themselves with the long ball however to ensure that would only be a small foot note in this contest.

Taylor Smith, and McGwire Holbrook would knock in a pair of runs for the PaddleHeads in the 4th inning on a single, and double respectively before Missoula began to pull away in the top of the 5th. Rosario would provide the highlight swing with the PaddleHeads' first home run of the season to right center to give Missoula a 7-0 advantage. The 2-run blast would score Roberto Pena in the frame. Rosario finished the contest 3-for-4 with 4 driven in. Pena would find some power himself as well.

After Bowen's home run in the 5th for Billings, Pena would strike back with a home run of his own in the 7th to keep the momentum on the PaddleHeads side making the score 8-1. Pena would score 3 runs in the game for Missoula in a 2-for-4 performance. The bullpen would slam the door from there to make sure that the visitors would finish the job to earn their first victory of the season.

A pair of veterans would take the mound in the final 2 frames in left hander Arman Sabouri, and Christian Ciuffetelli to bring the PaddleHeads home. Sabouri retired all 3 outs in the frame via a punchout in a scoreless inning. Ciuffetelli would then induce a double-play in the 9th to send everyone home as Missoula evened the series on the road.

The PaddleHeads (1-1) would show the ability to quickly bounce back in the victory Wednesday over the Mustangs (1-1) in a game that they led from wire-to-wire. Now Missoula will look to keep the momentum rolling at the midway point of the series on Thursday night in Billings. The PaddleHeads turn to right-hander Nick Parker who returns to Missoula's starting rotation after finishing 2nd on the team in strikeouts in 2024 (90). First pitch of game 3 from Dehler Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







