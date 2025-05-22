Bowen Hits First Pro HR in Mustangs Loss

May 22, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







The Billings Mustangs (1-1) fell behind early and were never able to recover on Wednesday night as they fell to the Missoula PaddleHeads (1-1) by a score of 9-2 at Dehler Park to even the series at one.

After being shut out for the first five innings on Tuesday, Missoula wasted no time getting on the board on Wednesday night against Mustangs starter Ethan Ross. Alec Sanchez worked a one out walk on a full count and Roberto Pena followed with a single on a full count of his own. A wild pitch put runners at second and third and both men came in to score on an RBI fielder?s choice by Mike Rosario combined with a throwing error by first baseman Evan Blum as he attempted to get an out at the plate.

Ross then settled in and retired the next eight batters he faced before Missoula managed to add another pair of runs during a four hit fourth inning. Another three runs scored in the fifth, including a two-run homer by Rosario to end Ross?s night. E.J. Johnson came on in relief and saved the rest of the Mustangs bullpen by tossing a career high 4.2 innings, allowing two runs.

On the offensive side, the hot bats from the previous night went cold against Missoula starter Dawson Day and a trio of relievers. The Mustangs managed just four hits in the game, and they came from only two players.

Cameron Bowen had a highlight game as he picked up his first professional hit and homerun all in one swing as he launched a ball out over the left field wall in the fifth inning. He later added a double in the seventh and scored the other Mustangs run on an RBI single by Colby Seltzer, who also had a two-hit game.

Ross (0-1) suffered the loss for the Mustangs as Day (1-0) picked up the win for the PaddleHeads.

The two teams face off again on Thursday night for game three of this six game series at Dehler Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm as RHP Brendan Medoro takes the mound for the Mustangs against RHP Nick Parker of the PaddleHeads.







Pioneer League Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.