BILLINGS, MONTANA - The Billings Mustangs are excited to announce the promotion of Steven Howe to Assistant General Manager. After two years as the team's Director of Marketing & Promotions, Howe now assumes the role of AGM.

Howe's career in baseball started with the Grand Junction Rockies, where he worked as an Operations intern in the Summer of 2022. He left the Roa rising ckies early in 2023 to run promotions and Marketing in Billings and was instrumental in creating the new Ka-Ko-Koe's Kids Zone.

"I've loved every minute of my time here in Billings," said Howe. "I'm excited to continue growing my relationship with the Billings community, the Mustangs players and staff, and, most importantly, all the Mustangs fans who make what we do possible."

"Steven Howe has been a tremendous addition to our team," said Mustangs owner Dave Heller. "He's smart, hard-working, determined, and he is passionate about providing outstanding customer service to our guests each and every night we open the ballpark. He's a rising star in minor league baseball who's earned this promotion."

"Steven is instrumental to our operation," said General Manager Matt Allen. "He works extremely hard and always puts people first - our great fans, players, and team staff. We could not do all the great things we do at the ballpark without him."

