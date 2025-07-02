Early Runs Not Enough in Loss to Boise

July 2, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







Early runs were not enough for the Billings Mustangs (14-23) in a 12-8 series opening loss to the Boise Hawks (21-16) on Tuesday night at Memorial Stadium.

The Mustangs jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the top of the first with an RBI single by Jacob Kline and a two-run knock by C.J. Colyer.

That lead did not last long as the Hawks answered right back with four runs of their own in the bottom of the first.

Billings would take another lead after a Bodee Wright RBI single in the fourth made it a 5-4 game, but once again Boise wasted no time with their response as they scored three in the bottom of the fourth.

A four-run fifth gave the Hawks an 11-5 advantage and what stung most was that all of the damage was done after the first two men of the inning were retired.

The Mustangs got a pair of runs back with a could of two out knocks in the sixth. Evan Berkey singled with two away and then scored on a Cameron Bowen RBI double. Bowen then crossed home on a wild pitch to make it 11-7.

Another Hawks run scored in the bottom of the sixth inning and the Mustangs could manage just one more tally after Colyer hit a twilight triple that was lost in the lights and then scored on an RBI single from Justin Williams.

Newcomer Chase Hanson, just acquired in a trade with the Idaho Falls Chukars, made his Mustangs debut with a scoreless inning on the mound in the eighth.

Cameron Dayton (3-0) recorded the win for the Hawks and Hollis Fanning (0-2) suffered the loss.

The two teams square off again on Tuesday night as Arturo Alvarez (0-0) takes the hill for the Mustangs. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM MT.







