PaddleHeads Send 5 Home Runs into Orbit in 14-6 Win

MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads opened a 3-game set opposite the Great Falls Voyagers in what was the first game of a 6-game homestand on Tuesday. Both teams were coming off series wins on the road in action the previous week. Mike Peterson would take the ball for Missoula with momentum of his own having allowed just 2 runs over his last 2 starts. The right hander would have another solid night on the mound through 6 innings. The offense would collectively back this effort in a solid night of production.

All 9 batters in the order for Missoula would record hits in the contest with 8 of 9 batters finishing with at least one RBI. The long ball would also be a popular weapon of choice as Missoula would hit 5 as a team throughout the contest. In the end, this would lead to Missoula cruising most of the way in a 14-6 win over Great Falls.

The Voyagers would take their first and only lead in the top of the 1st inning thanks to Tommy Specht. The left fielder would lace a double to left field to drive home a run in the frame to make the score 1-0 early. The former Rangers product also kept the Voyagers in the game early with a home run to right field in the 4th. Specht would finish the contest 2-for-4. After a quiet first inning however, the PaddleHeads offense would begin to take flight.

Alec Sanchez would give Missoula a lead they would not relinquish the rest of the way in the 2nd inning hitting a solo blast to right to make the score 2-1. Sanchez would wrap up his night 1-for-3.

For the second time in as many games, Roberto Pena would find success with the long ball hitting his 19th home run this season to give the PaddleHeads a 2-run advantage in the 3rd.

Pena continues to lead the league with that total. The 1st baseman is also in the top 3 in the league in RBIs to this point (55).

After bringing home the first run of the game on an RBI groundout, Nich Klemp would find success with power to right field himself hitting a 2-run shot to give Missoula a 5-2 cushion.

Klemp would wrap things up 2-for-5 in his at-bats. The home runs and offensive production would then just keep on coming with Missoula's biggest push in the 5th.

The first 4 batters of the bottom of the 5th would all record base hits in consecutive at-bats in what would be a 5-run rally to stretch the lead to 10-2. Colby Wilkerson would start things off with a double in the inning, later scoring on a single from Pena. Wilkerson would finish with a team best 4 hits in a 4-for-5 performance. After Pena's single, Adam Fogel would join the fun.

The left fielder would launch a home run well over the left center field wall that traveled over 430 feet before coming to rest to bring home 3 more PaddleHeads runs to make the score 10-2.

Fogel has now homered 14 times this season which is good for 2nd in the league behind Pena.

The 2nd year professional finished 3-for-5 Tuesday with 3 RBIs.

All this offensive production was more than enough for Peterson to work with earning his 4th win on the mound this season. Peterson has specifically had things rolling in his last 3 starts overall finishing 3-0 in those outings with a 1.86 ERA in 19 '..." innings of work. The Western Oregon product would allow 2 runs through 6 innings Tuesday while striking out 6. Missoula would put on the finishing touches offensively in the 7th.

Wilkerson would drive home a run for the PaddleHeads with a single in the 7th to make the score 13-3. Mike Rosario would add on with a single of his own that did damage as the PaddleHeads would lead by an 11 run margin. Missoula's offense tallied runs in 6 consecutive innings from the 2nd through the 7th Tuesday en route to the victory. The PaddleHeads remained atop the Pioneer League standings as a result.

Missoula (27-10) and Oakland Ballers continue to set the pace atop the league standings 2 games clear of the closest competition. The PaddleHeads will look to keep things rolling in the right direction in game 2 opposite Great Falls (7-30) Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 from Allegiance Field. If you cannot make it to the ballpark for a 'Woof Wednesday' listen to the call on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







