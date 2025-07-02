Chuks Drop Series Opener to Raptors

July 2, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls, ID - The Chukars (24-13) and The Ogden Raptors (21-16) met for the opening game of a three game set at Melaleuca Field on a beautiful night for baseball in front of almost 2,500 fans. The Chuks fell behind in the first as Ogden dealt damage over all nine innings on the way to a 12-5 win for the Raptors.

Chukars starting pitcher Gary Grosjean didn't have the best of nights as he surrendered nine earned runs in his five innings of work. Grosjean was handed his first loss of the season and now has a 7-1 record.

Offensively for Idaho Falls Spencer Rich and Simon Baumgardt both homered as they remain tied for the team lead in long balls with 12 each this season. Calyn Halvorson also had a solid night going 2-4 with a double and an RBI in his Chukars debut.

The Chuks fell behind 3-0 after the first inning and 5-2 after the opening three frames. A four run fifth inning along with a two spot in the sixth put the visitors up 11-2 going into the seventh inning stretch.

Idaho Falls plated consolation runs in the seventh and eighth but it was not enough to overcome the early deficit and the Chuks fell in the end by a final score of 12-5.

The Chukars and Raptors meet again on Wednesday night on Jim Garchow way for Potato Night at Melaleuca Field.







