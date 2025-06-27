Van Deventer's Impressive Start Sets Table for Third Straight Win

June 27, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







Grand Junction, CO - The Chukars (22-10) and The Grand Junction Jackalopes (12-20) met for the third game of a seven game series at Suplizio Field on Adam Sandler night in Western Colorado.

Idaho Falls powered their way to an 8-3 win on the backs of a five home run night for the league leading long ball hitters.

Chukars starting pitcher Garrett Van Devnter was absolutely stunning on the mound as he tossed seven innings allowing just two earned runs while striking out five and walking none as he earned the win and a quality start to improve his record to 3-3 this season.

Offensively for Idaho Falls Simon Baumgardt was the biggest factor as he finished 2-4 with a pair of solo home runs and naturally a pair of RBI.

Johnny Pappas was extremely productive at the bottom of the order going 2-3 with a home run, three RBI and a pair of walks in the eight spot.

The Chukars homered five times in the game with Ostrander, Mata, Pappas, and Baumgart (twice) all launching long balls as the team's season total is currently a stunning 66 with Idaho Falls averaging 2 plus home runs per game.

The Chuks went up 2-0 in the top of the second on a two run shot off the bat of Garret Ostrander, his second of the series. Mata homered in the third before GJ hit back to back solo blasts to make it 3-2 to the good guys after three innings played.

Idaho Falls began to pull away in innings four through eight with Baumgardt and Pappas both homering to make it 7-2 going to the ninth inning.

Baumgardt homered in the top of the last inning before Grand Junction managed to score a consolation run in the home half but Nicolo Pinazzi would strike out the next two batters to seal the 8-3 win.

The Chukars and Jackalopes meet again at 6:35 on Friday with Nathan Hemmerling expected to start for Idaho Falls







Pioneer League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.