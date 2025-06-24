Idaho Falls at Grand Junction Series Preview

June 24, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO - The Chuks head back to Suplizio Field in Western Colorado for seven games against the red hot Jackalopes who are coming off back to back series victories.

The Chuks standout of the series against Ogden was Garret Ostrander who went 10-17 with two RBI and a hearty helping of extra base hits. The former CBU Lancer is now second in the team in batting average at a stunning .432 mark.

On the mound Nathan Hemmerling shined brightest for Idaho Falls tossing a six innings in his start with four strikeouts while allowing just one earned run in his impressive effort.

The Chukars enter this week with a 19-10 record in fourth place with a game and a half gap behind the two playoffs spots held by Missoula and Oakland respectively.

As for the opponents... The Jackalopes are coming off two straight series wins against they're fellow Colorado foes in the NoCo Owlz and Rocky Mountain Vibes respectively. The Lopes hold a 12-17 record coming into the series and are likely not first half playoff bound but they will certainly prove a much tougher challenge than last time out.

You can keep up to date with the Chuks on all Chukars social pages @IFChukars for lineup postings and game score updates. Fans can also tune into every Chukars road game with Ben Pokorny on 980 AM/98.7 FM KSPZ the SportZone or online at 980 The Sports Zone as well as FloBaseball.







