PaddleHeads Game Postponed Tuesday in Billings

June 24, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

BILLINGS, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads were scheduled to open a 6-game series Tuesday with the Billings Mustangs on the road at Dehler Park.After completing a series at home with success with these same Mustangs last week, the PaddleHeads were looking for a quick start to the week playing in the Magic City. The first inning of game 1 would actually go as planned without a hitch. Due to an unexpected weather event, things would then get brought to a halt.

After action in game 1 got underway Tuesday night, a thunder storm would roll into the Billings area rapidly on Tuesday evening in the midst of the top of the 2nd inning. This would bring play to a halt at Dehler Park. Due to field conditions, Tuesday's game would ultimately be postponed.

The PaddleHeads, and Mustangs will now be scheduled to play in a double header on Wednesday. Game 1 is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. at Dehler Park.

Both games of the double header will look a little different. Game 1 will continue from where action was brought to a halt on Tuesday night in the top of the 2nd inning. Kamron Willman was on the bases at the time, and 2-outs had been recorded. The game will then play through 9 innings of regulation. After an approximately 30 minute break, game 2 of the twin bill will then begin. This contest will be 7 innings in length.

The PaddleHeads (21-9) will look to have success in the double header Wednesday night opposite the Mustangs (13-17) to remain at the top of the Pioneer League standings. The PaddleHeads entered Tuesday night in a tie for 1st place in the league standings with the Oakland Ballers. 5 other teams were also within 2 games of the PaddleHeads in the race in the 1st half standings.







