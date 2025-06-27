Missoula Holds off Late Comeback in 7-6 Win over Billings

June 27, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







BILLINGS, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads continued its 6-game series on the road opposite the Billings Mustangs on Thursday in Game 4 from Dehler Park. After sweeping a double header on Wednesday, Missoula would look for similar success in the 9-inning affair. Missoula's offense would get things rolling on the right foot, scoring in the first 5 innings of the contest. Nick Parker would also hold up his end of the bargain as the starter in one of his best outings of the season. A late rally from the Mustangs however would make things interesting coming down the stretch.

The PaddleHeads took an 7-0 advantage into the bottom of the 8th inning and looked to be in control. Billings would wake up in their half of the 8th however, scoring 6-runs to cut the deficit to 1. Arman Sabouri would make sure that would be all for the Mustangs however in a spotless 9th inning to preserve a 7-6 PaddleHeads win. Missoula has taken the first 3 games of this series in Billings and have now won 5 consecutive games.

Colin Gordon would kick start the run of success for the PaddleHeads offense in the top of the 1st driving home a run in the frame with a single. Mike Rosario would follow that up in the 2nd with an RBI single of his own to bring the lead to 2. Missoula would then strike with the long ball soon after to add to the advantage.

Kamron Willman would bring the PaddleHeads advantage to 3 in the 3rd inning hitting his 5th home run of the season to left field. Willman has been on a roll in recent games having recorded a hit in 14 consecutive contests. The shortstop would finish the game 2-for-5.

Missoula would tack on a pair more in the top of the 5th inning. After the first run scored on a fielder's choice, Colby Wilkerson would knock home another with a single up the middle to make the score 6-0. Parker would make sure the PaddleHeads would stay in control while on the mound.

The former Cavalier would do well to strand runners on the bases in 6 shutout innings for Missoula. Billings advanced runners in scoring position in each of the first 5 innings of the contest but would fail to score. The 2nd year PaddleHead would allow 4 hits in those frames

while striking out 6 batters. The offensive fortunes for the Mustangs would change in a big way in the late innings to set up a close game down the stretch.

Roberto Pena would give Missoula their largest lead of the night with a double in the 8th inning bringing home Mike Rosario to make the score 7-0. Pena would finish the contest 2-for-5 and Rosario was 1-for-4. Despite things on the surface looked to be under control, a storm would prove to be brewing in the Billings dugout to make things very interesting coming to the finish.

A pair of walks to start the bottom of the 8th inning would prove to set the table for a big Mustangs rally to fight right back in the game. Billings would bring 10 batters to the plate in the inning recording 6 hits in the process to cut Missoula's lead to 7-6. RBI singles from Ronnie Allen Jr, Patrick Mills, and Jacob Kline would all do damage in the frame to fuel the flames.

A double from Briley Knight would bring home the final run in the barrage as Billings would trail by a single run heading to the 9th.

The Mustangs would then set down Missoula's offense quickly in a quiet top half of the frame setting up what looked to be a dramatic bottom of the 9th. Despite holding just a 1-run cushion, Sabouri had other ideas.

The PaddleHeads closer would breeze through 3 Billings hitters to preserve the 1 run win. The southpaw would do so emphatically striking out Zane Denton on 3 pitches to end the game.

Sabouri earned his 6th save of the season as a result which ranks 2nd in the Pioneer League.

Missoula now heads toward the final 3 games of this season series with the Mustangs in the coming days in the Magic City.

The PaddleHeads (24-9) remained a game clear of the Oakland Ballers for the top position in the Pioneer League standing with the win Thursday. Missoula will now send Ryan Wentz back to the hill on Friday night fresh off his complete game effort last week against the Mustangs (13-20). Action from Dehler Park is scheduled to begin at 6:35 p.m. in Game 4 of this series on Friday evening.







