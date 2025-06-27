Jackalopes Drop Third in a Row

June 27, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Grand Junction Jackalopes lost their third straight game of their second homestand of 2025 against the Idaho Falls Chukars in a low-scoring 8-3 final on Thursday night.

Jackalopes starter Evan Massie looked to bounce back from his first start against the Chukars almost two weeks ago, where he gave up eight runs in the first inning and only recorded two outs before getting pulled. Thursday night's outing was infinitely better, as Massie allowed half the amount of runs in that first home start (four) in five innings of work.

The Chukars took an initial 2-0 lead in the second inning, the third game in a row for the Chuks taking the lead in their second inning of offense. The Chukars held the lead for the remainder of the game, scoring in six of the nine frames, but all of the innings they scored were no more than two runs in any given frame.

The Chukars had nine hits on the night, and five of them were home runs. Idaho Falls now has 15 home runs at Suplizio Field this week halfway into this second series between the two teams.

The Jackalopes offense struggled against Chukars starter Garrett Van Deventer, who threw a quality start - seven innings of work, allowing only five hits, zero walks, and five strikeouts. Van Deventer gave up only two runs, both in the third inning on back-to-back solo home runs by Kendal Ewell and Isaac Nunez (his first professional home run) to lead off that inning and get the Jacks within one after three.

The Jackalopes offense didn't plate another run until the bottom of the ninth, when Ewell cashed in his second RBI of the night on a single that scored the leadoff single by Christian Castaneda.

Evan Massie loses his second game to the Chukars despite a great outing, falling to 1-3 on the year. Van Deventer gets his second win at Suplizio, his third on the season, advancing to 3-3.

The Chukars win their 22nd game of the season and their eighth consecutive against Grand Junction, now tied with the Oakland Ballers for second place in the standings. The Jackalopes lose their 20th game of 2025, falling to 12-20, now tied with the Glacier Range Riders for third to last in the PBL.

The Jackalopes will try again tomorrow, with first pitch set for 6:35 PM MT on Science Night presented by EUREKA! McConnell Science Museum.

