Idaho Falls Continues Tormenting Jackalopes

June 25, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Idaho Falls Chukars defeated the Grand Junction Jackalopes 22-14 on Tuesday night, picking up where they left off earlier this month.

The Jackalopes took the lead twice, including initially in the first inning after a scoreless frame from starter Joseph Cuomo. Alex Pimentel got the first run of the ballgame on a sacrifice fly to score Zeb Roos for a 1-0 lead after one.

The Grand Junction offense scored in all three of the first three innings, despite giving up five runs in the top of the second to give Idaho Falls a brief 5-1 lead. The Jackalopes got within one on a three-run bottom of the second, and then took the lead on a go-ahead three-run bomb from Justin Johnson in the third.

The Jackalopes held a narrow lead until the top of the fifth, when Cuomo exited the game after running up a pitch count of 87 pitches in four innings of work. Zach DeVito recorded one out and gave up six of the 10 runs the Chukars rallied home in that fifth inning - the most the Chukars have scored in one inning in their six matchups against the Jacks.

Grand Junction showed some late life in the bottom of the seventh, down by 11 and putting up a seven-spot, courtesy of long balls from Spence Coffman and Evan Scavotto, to make it a four-run game. Unfortunately for the Jackalopes, that would be the last time they plated a run, after Chukars reliever Luke Hempel came in to throw a clean 2.1 innings, allowing two hits and no runs to close the door on game one.

Chukars starter Connor Harrison (4-2) received his fourth win of the year (his second against the Jackalopes), while DeVito (0-2) took the loss. The Chukars won their 20th game of 2025, six of which now have come at the expense of the Jackalopes.

Game two versus the Chukars will take place tomorrow night, when the Jackalopes assume their "Humpback Chubs" identity for the fourth time this season. Miniature foam fingers will be given away with first pitch slated for 6:35 PM MT.

The Jackalopes will continue their six-game series against the Idaho Falls Chukars tonight, all Jackalopes games can be watched on Flo Baseball. Following the series with the Chukars, the Northern Colorado Owlz will come to town for a six-game series from July 1 to July 6.







