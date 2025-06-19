Rooz Homers Lifts Jackalopes past Rocky Mountain

The Jackalopes defeated the Vibes on Wednesday in a close contest at UC Health Park in the second of the six-game series.

Jackalopes second baseman Spence Coffman would get the scoring started in the top half of the first inning with a single to right field, scoring Zeb Roos. The Vibes would however respond in the bottom half of the first with a ground out to the second baseman from designated hitter Gary Lora Gonzalez, scoring Sam Linscott.

The Jackalopes would regain control of the lead in the top of the third, scoring three runs on a pair of singles from Alex Pimentel and Christian Castaneda, bringing the score to four to one.

The Vibes would battle back in the bottom half of the fourth, exploding for five runs which started with a two run home run from Gary Lora Gonzalez. They would then go on to tack on one more run the next inning, bringing the score to seven to four after five innings.

The Jackalopes would begin their comeback in the seventh when Isaac Nunez grounded out into a double play that scored Christian Castaneda. Then in the eighth, catcher Mason Minzey would ground out to the second baseman, scoring Evan Scavatto and making it a one run game.

Finally in the top of the ninth, Jackalopes centerfielder Zeb Rooz would come to the plate with one runner on base and launch a home run to left field, taking back the lead eight to seven.

Jackalopes closer Reese Miller would come in and pick up his fourth save on the season, giving up one hit and striking out two.

The Jackalopes continue their series against the Rocky Mountain Vibes today with the first pitch at 6:35pm MDT. All Jackalopes home and away games can be viewed on Flo Baseball. The Jackalopes return home on June 24 to kick off a two-week home stand. First up will be the Idaho Falls Chukars for a six-game series from June 24 to June 29 and then the Northern Colorado Owlz will come to town for a six-game series from July 1 to July 6. The Jackalopes will have their first fireworks night of the season on July 4 following the game against the Northern Colorado Owlz. All tickets and promotions and be found at GJJackalopes.com. thth thstth th







