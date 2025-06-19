Billings Evens Series in 'Knockout Round' Win Wednesday

MISSOULA, MT - Things would not begin the way the Missoula PaddleHeads were looking to in game 2 of this series with the Billings Mustangs on Wednesday. The Mustangs would mount a big rally in the top of the 1st inning forcing Missoula to fight uphill from the start. Missoula would do just that throughout the contest despite this slow start and would get within striking distance coming down the stretch. Not only that, 9 innings of regulation would prove to not be enough to decide a winner.

After Billings led by as many as 5 runs in the early going, Missoula would score 4 unanswered runs in the final 3 innings to deadlock the score at 7 runs apiece. The PaddleHeads would have a chance to send fans home happy in the bottom of the 9th with the winning run in scoring position. This opportunity would not work out in Missoula's favor however, which sent the game to a 'Knockout Round.' Tyler Shaver of the Mustangs would be the first man up for Billings. In an unbelievable showing, the former Phillies product would hit 10 home runs in a 2 minute span in round 1. This was the most home runs ever hit in a Knockout Round featuring the PaddleHeads. It also ensured Billings would even the series in their 2nd Knockout win of the season.

The Mustangs would get off on the right foot in the top of the 1st sending 10 batters to the plate in a 5-run rally. Jack O'Dowd would get things rolling with a double in the inning to bring home the game's first run. A pair of walks with the bases loaded would add to the advantage as well as Billings kept the line moving. Rookie catcher Sean Lynch would then bring home 2 more on a single through the right with 2-outs giving Billings a 5-0 lead. O'Dowd would finish the night 1-for-5 and Lynch was 2-for-4.

The PaddleHeads countered this effort quickly, scoring 2 runs in the bottom of the 1st. Roberto Pena kicked off a big night of offense bringing home the 1st run of the inning on a single to right field. Adam Fogel would send him home one batter later on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to make the score 5-2. The duo would both finish 2-for-4 in the game with a pair driven in.

After a nightmarish start, Dawson Day would then show a lot of grit to settle in after the top of the 1st. Day would only allow 1 hit over the next 5 innings of the ballgame to keep Missoula right

in the thick of things. Day would toss 6 innings total striking out 5 batters in the outing. Missoula would then erase the deficit in the final 3 innings.

Billings would find a pair of big insurance runs in the top of the 7th inning. Tyler Shelnut would knock home a pair with a single in the frame to give Billings a 7-3 lead coming down the stretch of the final 3 innings. Missoula would prove to have the answer. Shelnut would finish 2-for-5 at the plate in the contest.

Missoula would rebut the effort of the Mustangs in the top of the 7th in the home half scoring 3 runs to bring the Billings lead to 1. Mike Rosario would knock home a pair to get things rolling with a double and would later score on an RBI single from Fogel to make the score 7-6. Rosario would finish the night 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs and 2 runs scored.

The PaddleHeads would tie the game in the bottom of the 8th thanks to Colin Gordon. The 2nd baseman would hit a ball into the right center field alley to score pinch runner Henry Strmecki to deadlock things at 7 apiece. Gordon reached base 3 times in the ball game finishing 2-for-4 in his at-bats. Missoula would then mount a threat in the bottom of the 9th in a tie game.

A pair of singles with 2-outs would put the winning run at second base for the PaddleHeads in their half of the 9th. Rookie right hander Cole Chimenti would hold the line in the situation however ensuring that the game would be decided in the 'Knockout Round.' The Loyola Marymount product pitched an 1 '..." scoreless down the stretch to keep the game tied in a high leverage position.

AJ Shaver would then leave nothing to doubt in the knockout hitting 10 home runs to stun the crowd in Missoula. This seemingly ended the game before the PaddleHeads sent anyone to the dish in their spot in the 'Knockout Round'. As a result, Billings evened the series with the victory.

The PaddleHeads (18-8) will look to shake off the defeat to the Mustangs (12-14) in game 3 of this series on Thursday evening after splitting the first 2 games. First pitch on a 'Thirsty Thursday' at Allegiance Field is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Head out to the ballpark to be a part of the fun or listen in on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







