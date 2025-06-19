Shaver Crushes Ten Knockout Round Homers to Even Series

June 19, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







Early runs and late moonshots were the recipe for an 8-7 Knockout win for the Billings Mustangs (12-14) over the Missoula PaddleHeads (18-8) on Wednesday night at Allegiance Field.

The Mustangs scored early with five runs against Dawson Day in the first inning. Jack O'Dowd hit an RBI double to score the game's first run and that was followed by three straight walks, including two with the bases loaded to give the Mustangs a 3-0 lead. They made it 5-0 on a two-run single by Sean Lynch.

Missoula got two runs back in the bottom of the first with an RBI single by Roberto Pena and a sacrifice fly by Adam Fogel to make the score 5-2.

The score held until the PaddleHeads added a run in the fifth on a Fogel RBI single.

The Mustangs then extended their lead with a pair of runs in the seventh on a two-run single by Tyler Shelnut.

The PaddleHeads responded with three in the bottom of the seventh to draw within one.

They then completed the comeback in the eighth inning on an RBI single by Colin Gordon to tie the game at seven.

After both teams stranded runners the basepaths in the ninth, the game headed to a knockout round to break the tie.

A.J. Shaver went first for the Mustangs and put on a show with towering moonshots out to left, some of which ended up in the Clark Fork River about 450 feet from home plate. The Mustangs center fielder ended with an astonishing ten homeruns in his round.

Adam Fogel represented the PaddleHeads and after some early strikes, he appeared to be going on a tear of his own, but ended up with four homers to give Shaver and the Mustangs the victory.

With the series even at one, the two teams will battle again on Thursday night as E.J. Johnson (1-0) gets the start on the mound for the Mustangs against Nick Parker (1-0) of the PaddleHeads. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 PM MT.

