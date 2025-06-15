Bats Provide Too Little Too Late as Mustangs Split Series with Vibes

The Billings Mustangs (11-13) found themselves with opportunities to chip away at the Rocky Mountain Vibes (17-6) lead, but ultimately came up short in a 7-3 loss on Sunday at Dehler Park to split the series.

The Vibes scored two runs in the first and then continued to add on in each of the next three innings to climb out to a 7-1 lead after five. The Mustangs scored their run with three straight two-out singles in the third by Colby Seltzer, A.J. Shaver and Briley Knight.

The Mustangs managed to put men in scoring position in each of the last four innings, but could not come through with the big hit until Knight launched a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth.

Seven of the Mustangs ten hits in the ballgame came after there were already two outs in the inning, making it difficult to put together a rally.

Nick Powers (2-2) picked up the win for the Vibes and Julian Garcia (0-1) suffered the loss in his Mustangs debut.

After an off day on Monday, the Mustangs head out to Missoula to take on the PaddleHeads. Hudson Boncal is expected to start for Billings on Tuesday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM MT.

