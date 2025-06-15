Jackalopes Batter Owlz with 20 Runs

June 15, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Grand Junction Jackalopes defeated the Northern Colorado Owlz 20-6 on Saturday night, securing their first series win of the 2025 campaign in their fourth win this week.

Like Friday night, the Jackalopes took a small 1-0 lead after one inning, with starter Evan Massie needing 41 pitches through two scoreless frames. Massie gave up the lead in the top of the third, leading off the inning with two consecutive walks (six total walks on the night). Kai Moody tied up the ballgame on a sacrifice fly to center, and Christian Hall got the go-ahead RBI single just three batters later, leading to a three run rally to give the Owlz a 3-1 lead after three.

The Owlz expanded that lead to three thanks to a wild pitch from Brock Gillis, who came in to relieve Massie after giving up back-to-back singles and recording no outs in the fourth. That run was attributed to Massie, but Gillis got out of the inning, despite giving up three straight free bases and striking out Christian Hall to leave the bases stranded. The Owlz carried a 4-1 lead into the bottom of the fourth.

For the third time this series and the first time since Thursday night, the fourth inning was the spark for the Jackalopes offense. A go-ahead grand slam by Zeb Roos jolted the Jacks to a six-run rally to give them a lead they never let go of for the remainder of the game.

Gillis dominated in middle relief, going three innings and retiring seven in a row, including two consecutive shutdown 1-2-3 innings in the fifth and sixth.

The Jackalopes offense scored in every inning except the second and third, scoring multiple runs in four of the final five innings of the game. The biggest rally came in the sixth inning, where the Jackalopes batted around and scored seven, three of which came from a bases-loaded, bases-clearing double from Diego Aragon, who had two plate appearances in that very inning.

Tai Atkins shut the door in the final two frames, facing eight batters in those two innings and retiring the final five in a row, giving up no runs and no walks in his team-leading 13th appearance on the season.

Brock Gillis (2-0) got his second win of the season, tying Zach Zaborowski for the team lead in wins (projected to start on Sunday), while Owlz middle reliever Kenny Carillo (0-1) had his first decision of 2025.

The 20-6 Jackalopes victory was the largest margin of victory on the season in their first 22 games of 2025, as well as the most runs scored in a single game this season, now advancing to 7-15 on the year. The Owlz, who had just snapped a six- game losing streak on Friday night, are back in the losing column at 4-18.

The first-ever Home Run Derby Night took place after the massive Jackalopes victory, where Jackalopes power hitters Evan Scavotto and Justin Johnson both won Round 1 and clinched their home team's first derby of 2025. Scavotto defeated Danny Fox 6-4, while Johnson obliterated Owlz lefty Manny Jackson 10-6.

The finale of the first homestand will take place on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 PM MT for Father's Day presented by Gameday Men's Health, where the Humpback Chubs jerseys will return for the third time this season. The first 250 fans will receive "Chub Rub", an all-purpose seasoning created exclusively by The Zesty Moose to celebrate the new popular alternate identity.







Pioneer League Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.