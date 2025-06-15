Foster Gem, Berkey Slam Lead to Mustang Win

June 15, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







The Billings Mustangs (11-12) held off a late surge by the Rocky Mountain Vibes (16-6) to win 11-9 and take a 3-2 series lead on Saturday night at Dehler Park.

The Vibes scored first with three straight hits to kick off the game against Daniel Foster leading to two runs.

The Mustangs tied the game on a second inning two-run single by A.J. Shaver and then took the lead on a double steal. With Shaver at first and Evan Berkey at third and two outs, Shaver took off for second on the pitch and once catcher Otto Jones threw down to second, Berkey sprinted home to give the Mustangs the lead as Shaver beat the throw to second.

The Mustangs then added another three-spot in the third with an RBI double by Jack O'Dowd and a two-run double by Berkey to extend the lead to 6-2.

An RBI single from Zane Denton in the fourth made it 7-2 as Daniel Foster continued to cruise on the mound. After the rocky first and working out of a jam in the second, Foster needed just thirty pitched to get through innings three, four and five.

The Vibes tagged him for a run in the sixth with back-to-back hits, but it was still the second quality start of the season for the Mustangs left-hander in just his third start.

The Mustangs appeared to break the game open in the bottom of the sixth when Berkey capped off his big night with a grand slam to make it 11-3 and give the second baseman three hits and six knocked in.

Rocky Mountain made it close though in the eighth inning. Tristin Garcia hit a grand slam of his own and the Vibes went on to score six runs to pull to within two.

After the Mustangs could not score in the eighth, Tariq Bacon came on for the ninth looking for his first professional save. He made it look easy as he struck out all three batters he faced to secure the win for the Mustangs and give them a chance to win the series in the finale on Sunday.

Foster (2-0) earned the win, while C.J. Backer Jr. (0-1) suffered the loss in his Vibes debut and Bacon (1) notched the save.

The Mustangs wrap up their six-game series with the Vibes on Sunday afternoon as Julian Garcia (0-0) makes his Mustangs debut against Nick Powers (1-2). First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM MT.

