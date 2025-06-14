Things Get Tense in 7-5 Loss to Vibes

June 14, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Billings Mustangs (10-12) came from behind twice to tie the game, but could never take the lead as they fell 7-5 to the Rocky Mountain Vibes (16-5) on Friday night at Dehler Park.

Three errors cost the Mustangs early as they made a miscue in each of the first three innings. That lead to four runs (three unearned) and an abbreviated outing for starter Justin Fuson, who only lasted 2.2 innings due to an elevated pitch count.

Trailing 4-0 after three innings, the Mustangs found their way back with a three-run homer by Evan Berkey in the fourth and a game-tying, RBI single by Jack O'Dowd in the fifth.

The Vibes took the lead right back in the top of the sixth on a wild pitch that scored pinch runner Nick Powers to make it 5-4 Vibes.

Once again, the Mustangs would tie things up. After Tyler Shelnut led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a walk and advanced to third on an O'Dowd single, Ronnie Allen brought the run home on a fielder's choice to tie the game at five.

Patrick Mills came to the plate next and after he was rung up on strikes by home plate umpire Neil Turner, he voiced his displeasure and was tossed out of the game. Manager Craig Maddox tried to reason with Turner and save his player, but to no avail as Mills became the first ejection this season for Billings.

Neither team managed to score in the eighth inning and then in the top of the ninth, tensions flared again. Dane Tofteland led off the inning with a single and with one strike on Alex Adams, the Vibes right fielder squared around to bunt. The pitch from pitcher Cole Chimenti ran inside on Adams and made contact. The Mustangs thought it hit the bat for strike two, but it was ruled that it did not and that it only made contact with Adams for a hit by pitch. That put runners at first and second with nobody out in the top of the ninth. Tristan Garcia placed a bunt down to sacrifice the runners over to second and third and that was followed by a sacrifice fly by Carter Booth and a Sam Linscott RBI single to make it 7-5.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Mustangs brought the tying run to the plate after Shelnut doubled with one out. Trey Morrill then battled O'Dowd in a ten pitch at-bat, but retired the Mustangs first baseman on a groundout to second. Morrill then struck out Ronnie Allen on a full count to close out the game.

Hunter Bryan (2-0) picked up the win while Chimenti (0-1) suffered the loss and Morrill (4) notched the save.

The Mustangs and Vibes meet up again on Saturday night with the series even at two. Daniel Foster (1-0) takes the hill for Billings as C.J. Backer Jr. pitches for Rocky Mountain. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM MT.

