6-Run Rally Leads Voyagers Past PaddleHeads

MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads welcomed an opponent to Allegiance Field for the first time this season Friday night playing host to the Great Falls Voyagers. The 2 teams would be familiar with one another beginning this 3-game series having met last week in Great Falls.

The PaddleHeads were able to win all 6 games of that series at Voyagers Stadium. Great Falls also entered the contest with a lengthy losing streak dating back to May 24. A few missteps from Missoula would leave the door open throughout the course of the action. The Voyagers would take advantage of these mistakes in a big way.

After seeing the game knotted up at 2 through the first 3 innings, Great Falls would mount a threat in the top of the 4th. Clutch at-bats with 2-outs would be the key to success in the frame for Great Falls in a 6-run push to take the lead. A late inning grand slam would later ensure the Voyagers left nothing to doubt as Great Falls came out on top by a final score of 12-5.

Both teams got on the board early going to keep the game tight in the first 3 innings. Great Falls would hold a 2-0 advantage in the top of the 2nd scoring in each of the opening frames. Tyler Specht would knock home a run in the first with a sacrifice fly to get things started. Jeff Nicol would then bring home a run in the single to give the Voyagers an early lead. Missoula would have an answer to this push early.

The PaddleHeads would use a very similar formula in the next 2 innings to tie the score at 2. A base hit from Kamron Willman would cut the Voyagers lead in half in the bottom of the 2nd inning. Colin Gordon would then knock home a run with a sacrifice fly to right an inning later. The 4th inning would unravel for Missoula quickly however, allowing Great Falls to take a sizable lead.

A stretch of 3 walks in the top of the 4th would set up the PaddleHeads for trouble in the top of the 4th. The Voyagers would take advantage of this situation with at-bats that followed. Roman Kuntz would bring a pair of runs in with a single with 2-outs. Specht would then punctuate a 6-run rally hitting a 3-run blast to right center field to give Great Falls an 8-2 lead. The 1st year Voyager would finish the night with 4 RBIs in a 1-for-3 night at the plate. Another home run in the late innings would then be the final nail in the coffin.

Adam Fogel would make sure the PaddleHeads hung around in the middle innings hitting a home run in the bottom of the 5th inning to left field to make the score 8-4. Another run would score in the bottom of the 6th thanks in part to an error as Missoula trimmed the lead to 8-5. Fogel wrapped up the night finishing 1-for-3.

Andrew Armstrong also pitched well in the middle innings for the PaddleHeads out of the bullpen to keep the game close in 3 frames. The southpaw would allow only 1 run while striking out 4 in the outing. The game would get out of hand however after his departure in the 8th inning.

The Voyagers would load the bases in the 8th with a walk, and a pair of hit batsmen setting the table. Rookie third baseman Anthony Swenda would come through in the situation, hitting a grand slam to left field to put Great Falls firmly into the lead at 12-5. This was the first home run in the professional career for Swenda and it also helped end a lengthy losing streak for Great Falls. Missoula now looks for a bounce back in game 2 of this series.

The Voyagers (3-19) were able to snap a 16 game losing skid with the win over the PaddleHeads (15-7) on Friday night. Game 2 of this series will be Little League Night at the ballpark on Saturday evening. First pitch from Allegiance Field is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Catch all the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







