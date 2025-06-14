Northern Colorado Doubles up Jackalopes

June 14, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Grand Junction Jackalopes lost their sixth game at Suplizio on Friday night in an 18-9 defeat by the Northern Colorado Owlz, ruining a perfect three-game win streak to start the series.

Jackalopes starter Tyler Curtis had his longest outing of the season (4.2 IP) and a season-high seven strikeouts, getting through the first four frame on 59 pitches and one run allowed.

The Jackalopes took an early lead twice, once in the first inning on a sacrifice fly from Evan Scavotto, and then a groundout RBI for Alex Pimentel in the third to give the hometown crew a narrow 2-1 lead through the first four.

The Owlz broke things apart in the fifth inning, getting six straight aboard on one out, including the go-ahead, bases-clearing triple from T.J. McKenzie with bases loaded. Owlz scored five in the fifth to take the lead, then four more in the sixth, both times followed by a shutdown inning from Owlz starter and ace Johan Castillo, who went 6.1 innings in Friday's start.

Despite the Jackalopes scoring seven late runs in the final three innings off of the Owlz bullpen, it was an eight-run dagger of an inning in the top of the eighth, seven scoring off of the fourth Jackalope pitcher of the game, Jacob Newman, and one off of Tai Atkins, who otherwise kept it clean, getting a scoreless ninth.

The highlights of the game for the Jackalopes were Spence Coffman having a five- hit, three-RBI night (5-for-6), just a home run shy of the cycle, and Zeb Roos making the catch of the season so far in center in the top of the seventh, robbing Quintt Landis of an extra base hit leading to a scoreless frame for Ethan Brown.

Curtis (0-3) gets his third loss of the season in his fourth start, while Owlz starter Castillo (2-1) gets his second win of the 2025 campaign. The Owlz snapped their six- game losing streak, while the Jackalopes break their three-game winning streak and four-game streak of scoring 10 or more runs.

The Jackalopes will look once more to clinch the series tomorrow at 6:35 PM MT on Flag Day (Pennant Giveaway), followed by the first Home Run Derby Night at Suplizio Field, set to take place after the game.

