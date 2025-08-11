Jackalopes Swept over the Weekend

August 11, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Grand Junction Jackalopes wrapped up their away series against the Boise Hawks this weekend, losing all three games.

The Jackalopes lost Friday's high-scoring affair 14-9. The Jacks started off fast scoring three runs in the first inning but the Hawks would respond in the bottom half of the inning with four runs of their own. They would add on one more run with a single the next half inning before both teams stalled until the fifth.

The Hawks added one more run to their lead in the bottom of the fifth with a sacrifice fly by Jake Hjelle. The Jackalopes would finally put their first run on the board since the first inning in the top of the sixth when Calyn Halvorson grounded out to second base, scoring Evan Scavotto and bringing the score to six to four.

The Hawks would then go on an offensive tear in the sixth and the seventh innings, scoring seven runs and extending their lead to 13-4. They would then add one more insurance run in the bottom of the eighth with a home run by first baseman Jeremiah Begora.

The Jackalopes would attempt a comeback in the top of the ninth, scoring five runs most notably on a three-run home run by Diego Aragon but would ultimately fall short.

Saturday's matchup was a closer affair however the Jackalopes still came up short, losing nine to six.

The Hawks got on the board first in this one with a single to center field by designated hitter Drew Woodcox, scoring one in the first inning. The Jackalopes would respond in the second, first with a home run to right field by Kendall Foster and then followed up with a single to left field by Evan Scavotto that scored two and brought the game to three to one.

The Hawks would then go on an unanswered scoring spree first putting up two runs in the bottom of the second off a two-run home run by Paul Myro IV. Then in the fourth they would score one off a Max Jung-Goldberg single.

The Hawks would see the most offense in the sixth when they scored three runs off a barrage of base hits, bringing the score to seven to three after six innings. They would then go on and score two more in the bottom of the eighth most notably off a home run by third baseman Taylor Darden.

Once again the Jackalopes would attempt a comeback in the ninth inning by scoring three runs but would ultimately fall short.

In the final game of the series on Sunday, the Jackalopes once again fell short losing the game 17-8.

Once again the Jackalopes got on the board in the first inning, scoring two runs off a Alex Pimentel single and a fielder's choice. The Hawks however would respond with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning with a fielder's choice making the score two to one after the first inning.

Zeb Roos would then come up in the bottom of the second and hit a sacrifice fly, adding one more run to their lead.

However the Hawks would come out in the bottom of the second and put five runs on the board, notably with a grand slam by Taylor Darden.

Alex Pimentel would respond with a two-run home run of his own the next half inning, cutting the Hawks lead to six to five. From there, the Hawks offense would unleash over the next four innings scoring ten unanswered runs and extending their lead to 16-5.

The Jackalopes would finally get their response in the top of the seventh with a solo home run from Alex Pimentel, his second of the game. The Jackalopes would then score two more runs in the top of the eighth, cutting the Hawks lead to 16-8.

However the Hawks would add one more run to their lead in the bottom of the eighth and shut down the Jackalopes offense from there on out, winning the game 17-8.

The Jackalopes return home this week for the final two-week home-stand of the year, facing off against the Ogden Raptors and the Northern Colorado Owlz. For tickets, promotions and more information please visit GJJackalopes.com.







