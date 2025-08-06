Jackalopes Bop Boise, 14-7

August 6, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Grand Junction Jackalopes took on the Boise Hawks on Tuesday night in Boise, winning the first game of the six-game series fourteen to seven.

The Jackalopes started off strong scoring five runs in the first inning, notably with a three-run home run from right fielder Kendall Foster. The Hawks however would respond over the next three innings, scoring seven unanswered runs off two three- run home runs. However that would be all the scoring for the Hawks on Tuesday night as Jackalopes reliever Blake Barquin would come in and go three innings, giving up no runs. Additionally, Jackalopes relievers Tristan Wolf and Aydan Alger would also come in for relief in the game and allow no runs.

The Jackalopes would take the lead back in the top half of the fifth, scoring four runs thanks in part to an Isaac Nunez home run that brought the score to nine to seven after five innings.

The Jackalopes would continue their offensive onslaught over the next few innings with a sacrifice fly by Zeb Roos in the sixth, another Isaac Nunez home run in the seventh and a three-run flurry in the eighth, finally winning the game fourteen to seven.

Jackalopes reliever Blake Barquin picked up the win for the Jackalopes bringing him to 2-1 on the season while Boise's Jeremiah Locklear got the loss, going to 0-1.

