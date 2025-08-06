Season Ticket Renewal Information

August 6, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Season ticket holder renewal begins August 5 and runs through September 30.

During this time, current holders have the first claim to keep their current seats or switch to ones that are available for the 2026 baseball season. Public sales for new season ticket members begin September 1, but current holders' seats are held until September 30 if they haven't renewed.

How to Renew:

OPTION 1 - IN PERSON: Starting on August 5, we will have a renewal table at all home games for the rest of the season. A member of our ticketing team will be there to assist you with renewing your seats or selecting new ones from available inventory.

OPTION 2 - RENEW ONLINE: New This Year! All season ticket holders who have not yet renewed by mid-August will receive an automated purchase intent email from our ticketing platform, Vivenu, for your current seats. To keep your seats, simply follow the easy online renewal process - it's quick and easy!

Not Renewing?

If you choose not to renew and wish to release your seats, please let us know by emailing our ticketing team at information@gorangeriders.com and take no action on the Vivenu purchase intent email. Your seats will then be released for others to claim.

Partial Plan Holders: Upgrade Now!

All partial plan holders are invited to become season ticket holders at this time! To guarantee your same seats for 2026, upgrade to a full season plan. Don't miss out - upgrading during renewal is the only way to secure your same spot for next year! (Partial plans will not be available to purchase until after the 2026 season schedule is released).

Become The Newest Member!

Interested in becoming a season ticket holder? Season tickets will go on sale to the public on September 1. Season tickets will be available to purchase on our ticketing platform or by calling our front office at (406) 519-4115.

Make sure to renew by September 30 to stay part of the Glacier Range Riders season ticket holder group for another exciting season!







