Two Homer Day for Shelnut Helps Even Series with Vibes

June 12, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Billings Mustangs (9-11) hit three homeruns, including two by Tyler Shelnut, as they evened the series with the Rocky Mountain Vibes (15-4) at one with a 15-8 win on Wednesday night at Dehler Park.

The flipped back and forth in the early going before the Mustangs ran away with it late by scoring in six consecutive innings and in seven of eight that they hit in.

The Mustangs were gifted the game's first run on a bases loaded walk from Malik Binns to Jack O'Dowd in the first inning. That was one of three walks issued by Binns in the opening frame.

The Vibes then tied the game in the second and took a 2-1 lead with a run in the third before Shelnut tied the game at two with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third.

The Mustangs took a 3-2 lead in the fourth after Evan Berkey led off with a double and then scored on an RBI single by Cameron Bowen.

Rocky Mountain tied things up once again with a run in the top of the fifth on an RBI single by former Mustang Gary Lora Gonzalez.

Then the Mustangs took the lead for good. Shelnut led off the bottom of the fifth with a solo homer off of Tom Peltier and kickstarted a four-run inning for the Mustangs to give them a 7-3 lead.

After a Vibes run in the top of the sixth, the Mustangs added a pair with a solo shot by Patrick Mills and an RBI double by Cameron Bowen.

The Mustangs exploded for five more runs in the bottom of the seventh after the Vibes made it a 9-5 in the top half. The big blast was the second homer of the night for Shelnut, who hit a three-run shot for his first career multi-homer game as a pro.

The Mustangs would add one more after the Vibes scored three in the top of the eight to bring the score to 15-8.

Bodee Wright (1-0) picked up his first professional win after tossing two innings in relief and Tom Peltier (1-1) suffered the loss for the Vibes.

The two teams meet up again on Thursday night as E.J. Johnson (1-0) takes the mound against Anthony Imhoff (2-0). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM MT.

