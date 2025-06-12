Win Streak Ends at Seven for Idaho Falls

June 12, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls, Idaho - The Chukars (15-4) and The Boise Hawks (11-9) met for the second of a three game series at Melaleuca Field and the 8th game of the 2025 SHIFT Idaho Highway Series in front of nearly 2,000 fans. Runs were hard to come by as it was the Hawks who came out on top in the end by a 5-3 final.

Chukars starting pitcher Connor Harrison battled for six innings allowing four earned runs as he struck out five but took the loss dropping his record to 3-1.

Offensively Benjamin Rosengard was the star of the show, going 3-5 with a monster home run to continue his fine form in the first few weeks of the 2025 campaign.

The Hawks went up 2-0 in the first two innings as the boys from Boise capitalized on errors and stolen bases to gain the early advantage.

The Chukars rallied to take the lead in the middle innings thanks to a solo home run from Rosengard and a run scoring double from Thomas McCaffrey to carry a 3-2 advantage past the halfway point.

Boise would go on to score three in the top of the 6th and did not look back as they rode the arm of closer Quinn Waterhouse across the finish line on the way to a 5-3 victory.

The Chuks remained tied for first place with a game and a half lead on the chase pack.

Game three is set for 7:05 on Wednesday with Nathan Hemmerling = on the hill for Idaho Falls.







