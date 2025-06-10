Idaho Falls at Boise Series Preview

June 10, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO - The Chuks head back to Melaleuca Field riding a six game win streak and a five game sweep into the split series with the Boise Hawks with three games at home and three in the state capital.

The Chuks standouts of the roadtrip to GJ were Tyler Wyatt who hit .720 in 5 games going 18-25 in the batter's box including a grand slam and a three run homer with 16 RBI while shining on defense, Simon Baumgardt was a production machine batting for a .591 AVG in five starts against the Lopes while netting 16 RBI off of four home runs. Pitching wise Garrett Van Deventer shined as he tossed 5.2 innings allowing just two earned runs as he collected the win.

The Chukars enter this week with a 14-3 record in a tie for first place with the Rocky Mountain Vibes, the next closest competitor is the Missoula PaddleHeads who sit 1.5 games back of Idaho Falls.

As for the opponents... The Hawks have made several roster moves since the Chukars dominated them 5 games to 1 in the season opening series to take an early lead in the SHIFT Idaho Highway series. Last week the Hawks went 4-2 against the Ogden Raptors at home and turned their record to above .500 as they sit in the middle of PBL standings.

You can keep up to date with the Chuks on all Chukars social pages @IFChukars for lineup postings and game score updates. Fans can also tune into every Chukars home game with John Balginy and Ben Pokorny on 980 AM/98.7 FM KSPZ the SportZone or online at 980 The Sports Zone as well as FloBaseball.







Pioneer League Stories from June 10, 2025

Idaho Falls at Boise Series Preview - Idaho Falls Chukars

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.