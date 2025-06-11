Chuks Win Track Meet

June 11, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls, Idaho - The Chukars (15-3) and The Boise Hawks (10-9) met for the first of a three game series at Melaleuca Field after a and the 7th game of the 2025 SHIFT Idaho Highway Series. The Chukars and Hawks splashed out runs all night long but it was Idaho Falls who took the 24-19 win.

Chukars winning pitcher Rob Hughes was vital out of the bullpen as he earned a 1.2 IP hold to seal the deal for Idaho Falls.

Offensively Tyler Wyatt was the star of the show, going 4-6 with a pair of doubles and 4 RBI. Spencer Rich also pieced together a great day at the plate going 2-3 with a homer and 5 RBI.

The Chuks and Hawks scored in more than half the innings as the Hawks largest lead was at 11-4 and the Chukars largest lead was 22-11 in the middle innings.

Nicolo Pinazzi tossed the ninth to slam the door shut once and for all for Idaho Falls.

The Chuks still hold a share of first place after 18 games played in the first half of the season.

Game two is set for 7:05 on Wednesday with Connor Harrison on the hill for Idaho Falls.







