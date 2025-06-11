Late Home Run Spoils Mustangs Comeback Bid in Loss to Vibes

June 11, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Billings Mustangs (8-11) played tough against the league leading Rocky Mountain Vibes (15-3), but came up short in the end in a 9-6 loss on Tuesday evening at Dehler Park.

The Vibes struck first with a trio of runs in the third, but the Mustangs answered with a five-spot in their half of the inning. After loading the bases with nobody out, the Mustangs kept the line moving with an RBI single by Tyler Shelnut, a bases loaded walk by Jack O'Dowd and a two-run single by Jacob Kline. One out later, Evan Berkery added an RBI single to cap off the five-run inning and give the Mustangs a 5-3 lead.

The Vibes responded with their second consecutive three-run frame after a three-run homer by Alex Adams to take the lead back.

Berkey came through again for the Mustangs with a game-tying RBI double in the fifth to even the game at seven.

The game would remain tied until the top of the eighth when Sam Linscott brought home Alex Adams on an RBI groundout.

Billings then had a prime opportunity to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth inning. Trailing 7-6, the Mustangs loaded the bases with only one out, but Hunter Bryan struck out Shelnut and O'Dowd flied out to right to end the threat.

Rocky Mountain went on to add some insurance runs on a two-run shot by Gary Lora to extend the lead to 9-6.

Trey Morrill picked up the save with a scoreless ninth inning in which he allowed just a one-out single to Patrick Mills.

Wyatt Tucker (1-0) earned the win as Hudson Boncal (1-1) suffered the loss with Morrill (3) picking up the save.

The Mustangs will attempt to even the series on Wednesday night as Arturo Alvarez (0-0) takes the mound against Malik Binns (1-0). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM MT.

