Mustangs Capture First Series Win After Exhilarating Finale

June 8, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







The Billings Mustangs (8-10) picked up their first series win with their third consecutive victory on Sunday afternoon after a 10-9 win over the Northern Colorado Owlz (3-14) at Dehler Park.

The game went back and forth after the Owlz climbed out to a 5-0 lead after two innings. Owlz starter Johan Castillo retired the first eight men he faced before three straight singles with two outs in the third led to a run and made it a 5-1 game.

The Mustangs would make it a one-run game in the fourth when Jacob Kline blasted a three-run homer out to left for his first bomb of the season.

Trailing 5-4 in the top of the sixth inning, the Mustangs took the lead for the first time after a Patrick Mills single and Tyler Shelnut double were followed by a two-run double by Jack O'Dowd to put Billings in front 6-5.

That lead would not last, however, as the Owlz took the lead right back on a two-run homer by Kai Moody in the bottom of the sixth.

Another flip of the lead came in the eighth inning on a go-ahead two-run shot by A.J. Shaver, his eighth homerun of the year. Another run came home on an RBI fielder's choice by Patrick Mills to put the Mustangs ahead 9-7.

Northern Colorado responded with two runs in the bottom of the eighth to send the game to the ninth tied 9-9.

In the top of the ninth, Jack O'Dowd started things off with a single and Kline followed with a double. With first base open, the Owlz opted to intentionally walk Evan Berkey to set up a force out at any base. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Colby Seltzer hit a fly ball to center that was deep enough to allow O'Dowd to tag up and score.

In the bottom of the ninth, Cole Chimenti, in just his second professional appearance, retired the first two men before Gianni Horvat singled. Horvat then stole second with Quint Landis at the plate and tried to steal third, but he was gunned down by O'Dowd behind the plate to end the game and give the Mustangs the series win.

Devyn Lopez (1-1) picked up the win for the Mustangs while Alain Lopez (0-2) suffered the loss. Chimenti earned his first professional save with his scoreless ninth.

The Mustangs return to action on Tuesday when the Rocky Mountain Vibes (14-3) come to town for a six-game series. First pitch on Tuesday night is scheduled for 6:35 PM MT.

Tune in to every Mustangs game all season long on their flagship station, ESPN Billings.







Pioneer League Stories from June 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.