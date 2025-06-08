Grand Junction Drops Two Saturday

June 8, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Grand Junction Jackalopes/Humpback Chubs lost back-to-back games to the Idaho Falls Chukars on Saturday.

In game one, Jackalopes starter Joe Cuomo held the Chukars offense to only three runs in the first three innings, giving up the lead in the top of the first. Despite holding one of the offenses in the Pioneer League to a narrow 4-0 lead after four, run support never came for Cuomo.

Chukars starter Nathan Hemmerling threw five scoreless frames before being pulled, giving up eight hits, all of which were left stranded in those first five innings.

The Chukars dipped into their bullpen in the sixth, where Luke Hempel gave up a home run to starting catcher Diego Aragon to right center, marking his first professional hit and home run of his career in his debut. This also marked the first Jackalope home run at Suplizio Field in 2025.

Despite a gem of a relief appearance from Brock Gillis, going two-and-a-third innings at the back end, allowing only two hits and one walk, giving up no runs and recording four strikeouts.

Chukars reliever Nicolo Pinazzi shut the door in the seventh, concluding the first game of the twin bill in a 7-1 Chukars victory.

Cuomo took his second loss of the year (0-2), while Hemmerling got his second victory of 2025 (2-0).

Game Two was Humpback Chubs Opening Night presented by AYOH! The Chubs donned their new uniforms for the first time, and opened up the second game with a pitching dual between Chubs starter Tyler Curtis and Chukars starter Garrett Van Deventer.

Both starters threw four consecutive scoreless frames to start the game - the longest scoreless stretch of the series. The Chukars broke the scoreless tie first in the top of the fifth, after Curtis recorded one out, then gave up a single to Chukars leadoff Johnny Pappas.

Chubs manager Frank Gonzales quickly turned to the bullpen, bringing in his go- to lefty, Tai Atkins, who faced three batters, loaded up the bases, and was promptly pulled after the Chukars took a 2-0 lead.

Newest Grand Junction arm Jacob Newman came in to limit the damage, but gave up a two-RBI double to Gabe Vasquez, which were both the responsibility of Atkins at the time.

The Chubs offense denied the shutdown inning in the bottom of the fifth, when Chubs third baseman Preston Shelton hit his first professional home run (a solo shot) off the top of the center field wall.

In the penultimate inning of the double header, Robin Fernandez hit an RBI single off of new bullpen arm Rob Hughes to get the Chubs within four heading into the final frame.

Chubs reliever Reese Miller set the tone in the top of the seventh, needing only 15 pitches to strike out two and pitch a perfect inning of relief.

Chukars reliever Austyn Coleman came in to close the book on a four-run lead heading into the bottom of the seventh, facing four batters and not recording a single out. Justin Johnson, Coleman's final batter before getting pulled, hit a two- run single into left field to get the game within two.

Chukars manager Troy Percival went to Chase Hanson, game one's right fielder, to get the final three outs, putting him into a save situation. Christian Castandeda, the first batter Hanson faced, hit a sacrifice fly to right field to get the game within one.

Diego Aragon pinch hit for Damon Maynard, grounding out into a fielder's choice for the second out, and then Robin Fernandez ended the game on a fly out to left field, ending the Chubs opener in heartbreak on a 6-5 loss.

Tyler Curtis falls to 0-2 on the year, while Garrett Van Deventer advances to 2-1 in his 5.1-inning win. The Jackalopes fall to 3-13, officially 10 games under .500 for the first time this season, while the Chukars advance to 13-3 on the double header sweep.

The Jackalopes also officially lost their home opening series, as well as their fifth game in a row - the longest losing streak of the 2025 season thus far.

The fifth matchup of the series will take place tomorrow afternoon at 1:35 PM MT for Family Day at Suplizio Field. The final game of the series will be made up in a double header on June 28, when the Chukars return to Grand Junction to finish out the second month of the season.

----------------

The Jackalopes continue their series against the Idaho Falls Chukars today at 1:35pm. Tickets are available at GJJackalopes.com or by visiting our team store at 1315 North Ave.







Pioneer League Stories from June 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.