Fogel Launches 2 Home Runs in PaddleHeads Win

GREAT FALLS, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads got off to a quick start once again in the series finale with the Great Falls Voyagers. Missoula would take the lead in the 1st inning for the second time in as many days in this Matinee affair at Voyagers Stadium. After Missoula ran out to a big lead Saturday, the Voyagers would never allow things to get out of hand in search of their first win of this series in the finale. Things would all come down to one final sequence in the bottom of the 9th to decide a winner.

Fueled by Adam Fogel, and Roberto Pena, the PaddleHeads would have the advantage from the start. Both players would tally home runs in the ballgame hitting 3 combined to fuel the Missoula attack. Great Falls would keep things competitive with production coming from the bottom of their order to keep things within striking distance. Trailing by 2 going into the bottom of the 9th, the Voyagers mounted a rally loading the bases with nobody out. After a single in the frame, a baserunning blunder which would result in a double play to end the threat in an unlikely sequence. As a result, Missoula hung on for a 9-8 victory to earn a 6-game sweep on the road.

Missoula would jump to an early 3-0 advantage in the top of the 1st inning. Fogel would get his productive day started with an RBI single in the frame. This would prove to be a launching point as Fogel would get the long ball working later in the action. Mike Rosario would also bring home a run in the 1st on a sacrifice fly to continue a trend for the right fielder from Saturday.

Great Falls would keep the game close with production in the 2nd inning.

Third baseman Spencer Mueller would record his first RBI as a professional on a double in the 2nd inning to kick off a 2-run push for Great Falls. First Baseman Frank Podkul then knocked in Mueller with a single of his own, trimming the lead to 3-2. Mueller would finish 2-for-5 in his at-bats and Podkul was 4-for-5. The bottom of the order for the Voyagers would continue to keep the game close throughout.

Fogel would get going with the long ball in the top of the 3rd hitting a 2-run blast to bring Missoula's advantage back to 5-2. This would prove to be a precursor to what the left fielder would have in store for the late innings as well. The Voyagers would also continue to hang around in the contest.

RBI Doubles from Podkul, and Rylee Preece kept the Voyagers right in the game in the 4th, and 6th innings as the bottom third of the Voyagers lineup continued its outstanding day. The trio of Podkul, Mueller, and Preece at the bottom of the order would finish with 9 hits combined to keep the game close. Preece would finish 3-for-4 in the loss. The Long ball would continue to pace the Missoula attack on the flipside ensuring the lead did not exchange hands.

Pena would leave earth hitting a long home run in the top of the 6th to bring home 3-runs making the score 8-4. The home run was his 12th on the season which continues to lead the Pioneer League. Pena would finish 2-for-4.

Fogel would follow suit with another tape measure shot in the top of the 8th which was his second home run of the game to give the PaddleHeads a 9-5 advantage. Fogel would score 3 runs in the game finishing 3-for-4 with 4 RBIs. The reigning MVP finished the series with a .467 batting average while knocking in 10 runs. A punch back from the Voyagers in the bottom of the 8th however ensured things would stay tight all the way to the finish.

Another RBI double from Preece would knock home Mueller as part of a 2-run rally to trim the deficit to 9-7 in the bottom of the 8th. A single from Luis Carlos Moreno also did damage in the frame to bring home Preece as Great Falls would trail 9-7 going into the final frame. The bottom of the 9th would then have plenty of drama to bring the series to a close.

3 consecutive walks in the bottom of the 9th would make things more than interesting in this 2-run sequence. After retiring Mueller on a fielder's choice, chaos would ensue. Podkul stepped into the box next with one out in a bases loaded scenario. The Voyagers first baseman would come through in the situation with a single. After one run scored, a mistake on the bases would result in a double play to bring the ballgame, and the series to an end in an extremely unlikely scenario. Missoula would escape with a one-run victory as a result to end the series with a sweep.

The PaddleHeads (13-5) will now head back home for a lengthy stretch opening a 12 game home stand at Allegiance Field on Tuesday. The first opponent on the schedule will also bring added excitement in the first ever meeting with the Oakland Ballers (12-6). The first game of this 3 game series will also see 2 Pioneer League Playoff teams from last season go head-to-head.

Both teams are also in the thick of the race in the 1st half pennant standings this season. Both teams are hot on the heels of the Idaho Falls Chukars (13-5), and Rocky Mountain Vibes (14-3) in the race for playoff positioning. The top 2 teams in the first half standing claim playoff berths in the Pioneer League postseason. So this first ever meeting between these 2 franchises will also have plenty on the line in the race for the postseason. First pitch of game 1 between the Ballers, and PaddleHeads is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday night. If you cannot be there in person, hear the call on 102.9 F.M. ESPN Missoula.







