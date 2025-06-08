Mustangs Sweep Doubleheader; Win HR Derby

June 8, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







The Billings Mustangs (7-10) put together their first winning streak with a doubleheader sweep of the Northern Colorado Owlz (3-13) and also won the first Homerun Derby Night.

In game one, the Mustangs scored often and rode the right arm of starter Justin Fuson, who pitched six shutout innings on his twenty-fifth birthday to earn the win.

The Mustangs won 17-3 in game one as they took advantage of twelve walks and six errors by the Owlz. Tyler Shelnut walked five times and came around to score all five times he reached, while Jacob Kline led the way with three hits and scored four times.

In between games, the teams participated in the first Pioneer League Homerun Derby Night. Jack O'Dowd and A.J. Shaver represented the Mustangs against T.J. McKenzie and Evan Sleight of the Owlz. McKenzie won the opening round over O'Dowd, while Shaver defeated Sleight in their head-to-head matchup. That set up Shaver and McKenzie in the Last Blast tiebreaker, where Shaver defeated McKenzie 2-0 to claim the victory.

In game two, the Mustangs offense stayed hot and stormed out to an early 7-0 lead. That lead lasted until the fifth when the Owlz came to life and scored seven runs in the fifth to tie the game.

The Mustangs took the lead back with a run in the top of the seventh inning when Zane Denton knocked a bloop single over the head of second baseman Gianni Horvat to score Evan Berkey from second.

Newcomer Hudson Boncal picked up the win with 2.2 innings to close out the game as he got Kai Moody to fly out to the warning track in right field with a runner on to end the game and give the Mustangs an 8-7 victory.

The Mustangs with the sweep take a 3-2 series lead and set up an opportunity to pick up their first series win on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM MT as Dalton Mall take the hill for the Mustangs.

Tune in to every Mustangs game all season long on their flagship station, ESPN Billings.







Pioneer League Stories from June 8, 2025

Mustangs Sweep Doubleheader; Win HR Derby - Billings Mustangs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.