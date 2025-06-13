Mustangs Take Series Lead with Knockout Win over Vibes

June 13, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

It took a knockout round to get it done, but the Billings Mustangs (10-11) handed the Rocky Mountain Vibes (15-5) their first losing streak of the season with A.J. Shaver defeating Anthony Chouinard 1-0 in the knockout round after the teams were tied 3-3 after nine innings.

The Mustangs scored first in the ballgame with a pair of runs in the second inning. After loading the bases with nobody out against starter Anthony Imhoff, the first run came home when Patrick Mills hit into a 4-6-3 double play. The Mustangs doubled their lead one batter later on an RBI single by Evan Berkey to take a 2-0 lead.

The Vibes cut the lead in half in the top of the fourth with a run on an RBI single by Chouinard, but the Mustangs answered right back in the bottom half with a run of their own on another RBI single by Berkey to make the score 3-1.

The made it a one-run game after Sam Linscott led off the sixth with a triple and scored one batter later on an RBI groundout by Will Butcher. They then tied the game at three in the top of the seventh on a wild pitch by Ethan Ross that kicked away from catcher Sean Lynch and allowed Tristin Garcia to score the tying run.

The Vibes went down in order in the eight and ninth against Ross and Cole Chimenti and the Mustangs could only manage one base runner over those two frames when Shaver was hit by a pitch. That led to the first Knockout Round for the Mustangs this season.

Austin Chouinard went first as the visiting player and was unable to hit any of his five swings out for a homerun. That meant that A.J. Shaver only need to hit one out of the park to win the game and he did so on his third swing of the round on a shot to left that cleared the railing to kickstart the celebration.

The Mustangs will look to make it three straight wins on Friday night as they send Justin Fuson (2-0) to the bump against Cregg Scherrer (3-0). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM MT.

