Fogel Wins 'Knockout' for PaddleHeads Thursday

June 13, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads, and Oakland Ballers squared off in the rubber match of a 3 game set on Thursday night from Allegiance Field. This game would bring this series between playoff contenders to an end in fitting fashion in a low scoring, battle to the finish. Neither team would reach 5 runs in the game, and the lead for either team would never be larger than 2. This contest would also enter the 9th inning deadlocked at 3-runs apiece.

Both teams would tally runs in the 9th inning. Oakland struck first to grab the lead thanks in part to an error. Then a dramatic home run with 2-outs in the bottom half of the 9th inning from Colby Wilkerson would tie the game in an electric moment for the rookie. This would ultimately send the game to a 'Knockout Round.' After a winner could not be decided in the first round, Adam Fogel would step into the box in round 2 for the PaddleHeads needing just one home run to win the contest. Fogel would do just that, launching a home run off the scoreboard in left field to give Missoula their first knockout win this season to claim a series win.

The Ballers would be the first to draw blood in the early innings of game 3 to take a 2-run lead.

Davis Drewek got Oakland on the board with a double in the top of the first that brought home Tremayne Cobb Jr. to make the score 1-0. An error in the 3rd inning would lead to another run for the Ballers who held the advantage at 2-0. Cobb Jr. finished 2-for-4 in his at-bats and Drewek finished 1-for-4. Missoula would ensure that this lead was short lived.

The PaddleHeads would come right back with 2 runs of their own in the bottom of the 3rd to knot things up at 2. Kamron Willman would get things rolling hitting a line drive over the left field wall to get Missoula on the board. After reaching on a single, Wilkerson would then come in to score to tie the game at 2 on a sacrifice fly from Roberto Pena in the frame. Willman would wrap up the night finishing 2-for-4 and Pena was 1-for-3.

Both teams would exchange runs once again in the 5th and 6th innings to ensure the game stayed tight. Oakland would briefly grab the lead once again in the 5th thanks to a clutch 2-out swing. Daniel Harris IV would be the man that came through in the situation, knocking home a run in the 5th with a single to left field to make the score 3-2. The Ballers second baseman would finish the night 2-for-4.

The PaddleHeads would rebut this 5th inning effort an inning later in the bottom of the 6th inning to bring things level once again. An RBI single from Colin Gordon would knot the score up once more in the frame. Gordon would wrap up his night finishing 2-for-4. The score would remain the same leading to the 9th inning in what would be a dramatic finish.

Matthew Taubensee, and Jake Dixon would pitch very well out of the Missoula bullpen to ensure the game remained tied leading to the 9th. Taubensee would toss 1 '..." scoreless in relief of starter Nick Parker. The Florida native would not allow a single base runner to reach.

Dixon would also turn in a solid effort in his PaddleHeads debut after being acquired in a trade earlier this week. The Fresno State product would toss 2 shutout innings allowing just 1 hit while striking out 2. This led to a dramatic situation in the 9th inning in a tie game.

An error in the top of the 9th would crack the door open for the Ballers. With 2-outs in the frame, a throwing error would allow Oakland to send the lead run to the plate to make the score 4-3.

The Ballers closer Connor Sullivan would then try to finish the job to earn a 6-out save. In a 2-out situation, Wilkerson would make sure Missoula's hopes stayed alive.

The former Tar Heel would walk to the plate in the bottom of the 9th with Missoula down to their last out trailing 4-3. On a 3-2 pitch, Wilkerson would prove to have a flair of the dramatic hitting a game-tying home run down the right field line to send the crowd at Allegiance Field into a frenzy. The home run not only was the first of the season for the 2nd baseman, but it also was the first of his professional career. Wilkerson finished 2-for-5 in his at-bats in regulation.

The game would then be decided in a 'Knockout Round' with Fogel on the winning side of things for Missoula. This would be the second time in Fogel's career that he has won a game in this fashion. This was a ballgame that surely had a postseason feel to it in a tightly contested affair throughout. The regular season series between Oakland, and Missoula may be in the books, but who knows what may be on the horizon down the road.

The PaddleHeads (15-6) will look to catapult this momentum into the weekend and a new opponent as the homestand continues Friday. Missoula will welcome the Great Falls Voyagers to Allegiance Field for the first time this season in the process in the first game of a 3 game series. Friday will also be Military Appreciation Night at the ballpark with the PaddleHeads wearing specialty themed jerseys. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. If you cannot head out to the ballpark, hear all the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







