Day Fans 10 in PaddleHeads Win over Ballers

June 12, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads, and Oakland Ballers continued their 3 game series in game 2 Wednesday from Allegiance Field. After a quick jolt of offense in game 1, things would be quiet on both sides of the equation through 4 innings with only 4 combined runs being scored between the 2 teams. Southpaw Dawson Day would hold up his end of the bargain for the PaddleHeads with a fantastic outing to ensure Oakland did not jump to a big lead like in game 1. With a run of success that began in the middle innings, Missoula's offense clicked into gear.

The PaddleHeads scored 11 combined runs from the 5th inning through the 7th to grab a 6-run lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Ballers would tally runs in the 8th to trim into the lead but would only make the final margin of victory a bit smaller in a 12-7 PaddleHeads win.

Missoula evened the 3 game set with Oakland as a result and set up a rubber match of this 3 game series Thursday.

The Ballers held the lead in the early going thanks to Christian Almanza. Almanza would hit his 3rd home run of the series in the 2nd inning to get the first run on the board making it 1-0. The first baseman would then draw a walk with the bases loaded in the 4th to bring home another run before scoring himself on a wild pitch later in the frame. Oakland would lead 3-1 at that point in the game.

Almanza finished 1-for-3 in the loss and has knocked in 7 runs to this point in the series. The PaddleHeads offense would get things rolling an inning later to take the lead for the 1st time.

Oakland would also never find a consistent answer offensively being limited to 6 hits in the game.

A double from Colby Wilkerson would kickstart the PaddleHeads offense in the bottom of the 5th in what would be a 3-run rally. RBI singles from Roberto Pena, and Mike Rosario would follow for the PaddleHeads as Missoula took its first lead of the series in the frame. Adam Fogel also knocked home Pena with a sacrifice fly in the inning as Missoula would lead 4-3. This contingent would produce more in the innings that followed.

A 4-run rally in the bottom of the 6th saw the PaddleHeads expand the lead to 8-3. A 2-run single off the bat of Colin Gordon would get things started in the frame. Gordon would then score on another 2-run base hit from Mike Rosario in the inning. Rosario drove in 3 runs in the ballgame in a 3-for-5 performance. Gordon scored 3 runs in the win in a 2-for-4 night at the dish.

The offense would keep on coming in the 7th. This run also ensured Day's efforts would not be squandered.

The Southpaw would punch out a season high 10 batters in 6 innings of work for Missoula in a fantastic effort. Day would attack hitters with the fast ball effectively throughout the outing allowing just 2 hits to earn his third victory of the season. The strikeout total was also a new season high for a PaddleHeads starter this season. Day has also struck out 19 batters in his last 2 outings in 12 innings of work.

The PaddleHeads would put on the finishing touches to another win in the bottom of the 7th scoring 4 more runs. Wilkerson would once again be a spark plug hitting an RBI triple off the wall in left field to drive home Carlos Perez. Wilkerson, and Perez were both productive from the bottom of the order for the 2nd night in a row as the pair finished 2-for-4. After an RBI single from Gordon knocked in Wilkerson, Pena would get in on the act.

The Pioneer League leader in home runs would add to his total to punctuate Missoula's 7th inning rally to give Missoula a 12-6 advantage. Pena's 13th home run of the season would soar well over the left field wall to the delight of the home crowd. Pena scored a pair of runs in the win and knocked in 3 more in a 2-for-3 performance. This combination of starting pitching, and offense proved to be the correct formula Wednesday as the PaddleHeads evened the series with the Ballers.

Thursday's series finale between Oakland (13-7), and Missoula (14-6) will have an added element of intrigue as the rubber match of this 3-game series. With this being the final game between these 2 teams in the regular season, it also would give one of these teams an edge in the season series against one another. First pitch of this series finale is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

