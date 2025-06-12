Pioneer League Announces Midseason Tryout Camp

Ogden, UT - The Pioneer Baseball League (PBL), an MLB Partner League, announced today its upcoming Midseason Tryout Camp, taking place July 19-20, 2025, at Lindquist Field in Ogden, Utah, home of the Ogden Raptors.

This camp offers a crucial midyear opportunity for aspiring players to join one of the PBL's 12 teams for the remainder of the 2025 season or to gain spring training invites before the 2026 season. The Pioneer Baseball League is increasingly regarded as the premier player development league for players seeking to continue their playing careers. Over the past three years, 95 Pioneer League players have advanced to Major League organizations, so this is a great step towards advancing your professional baseball career.

Following two successful tryout events in Florida and Arizona earlier this year, which saw 37 players drafted to PBL contracts, the Midseason Tryout Camp opens the door for players who may not have been selected in the MLB First Year Player Draft or may have missed previous opportunities to launch their professional careers.

Over the course of two days, attendees will take part in live scrimmages, position-specific drills, and evaluations. Scouts from all 12 Pioneer League clubs will be in attendance and will conduct a draft immediately following the tryout camp.

Each of the 12 PBL clubs is required to draft at least one player.

During tryouts, performance data will be collected by Yakkertech and BaseballCloud in real time, providing both immediate scouting analytics and long-term development tools for players.

Registration is now open-don't miss your chance to earn a PBL roster spot.

Midseason Tryout Camp Details:

- Dates: July 19 - 20, 2025

- Location: Lindquist Field, Ogden, UT

- Eligibility: Open to players aged 18 and older with fewer than three years of professional experience. Players who are not PBL-eligible are still encouraged to participate, as their data may be accessed by other professional leagues.

Direct Path to Pro Ball: At least 12 players (one by each PBL club) will be offered either a contract for the remainder of the 2025 season or an invitation to 2026 Spring Training.

Registration: pioneerleague.com tryouts

