Sox Tosses 6 Shutout Innings in PaddleHeads' Win

June 7, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

GREAT FALLS, MT - There would be an element of unknown for the Missoula PaddleHeads Saturday night in their contest with the Great Falls Voyagers. Danny Batcher would make his professional debut on the mound for Great Falls as the starting pitcher in game 5 of this series at Voyagers Stadium. At times a level of unfamiliarity can give a pitcher an edge over an offense facing a team for the first time. The PaddleHeads offense would not waste much time to greet the Florida native to the Pioneer League by putting runs on the board. Missoula's starting pitcher would also turn in an effort to remember.

The PaddleHeads would open the ballgame with a 3-run rally in the top of the first inning to immediately jump to the lead. Missoula would not stop there offensively as they would put runs on the board in each of the first 5 innings of the contest. Starting pitcher Matthew Sox would do more than hold up his own end of the bargain in 6 shutout innings from his side of the equation.

The bullpen would also keep the PaddleHeads firmly in control of the contest in the final 3 frames as Missoula claimed a convincing 9-0 victory over Great Falls.

Singles from Kamron Willman, and Mike Rosario would get the PaddleHeads off and rolling bringing home 3 runs combined as the PaddleHeads took an early lead in the 1st inning.

Rosario would also get credit for a pair of RBIs in the 2nd when Colin Gordon, and Colby Wilkerson came home with an error also playing a role.

Missoula would then execute with some small ball in the next 2 innings to expand the lead.

Rosario knocked in 4 runs on the night finishing 1-for-4. Willman would finish with an RBI and run scored in a 2-for-4 effort.

Alec Sanchez would come home on a ball put into play off the bat of Nich Klemp in the 3rd inning. Rosario would then knock in Wilkerson with a sacrifice fly an inning later as the PaddleHeads extended their advantage to 7-0. After scoring numerous runs, Wilkerson would then do heavy lifting himself.

A 2-run double from the PaddleHeads shortstop would bring home a pair in the top of the 5th to make the score 9-0. Wilkerson would enjoy a fabulous night overall from the bottom of the order

reaching base 4 times in the contest. The former Tar Heel would finish the night 3-for-3 with a pair of runs scored and 2 RBIs. Sox would make sure Great Falls never had a chance to cut into the deficit.

The 2nd year professional would turn in an outstanding effort in what was his best outing this season with Missoula in 6 shutout innings. The former Utah Ute would have a great feel of his large pitching arsenal to tie up the Voyagers lineup. Sox would only surrender 3 hits in the outing. The former Boise Hawk would also seemingly only get stronger as his outing progressed as the Southern California native would only allow 1 base runner in his final 3 innings of work.

When it was all said and done the Sox would finish with a season high 9 strikeouts in this outstanding effort on the hill. The strikeout total was tied for the most by a PaddleHeads starter this season. It also was the first time a starting pitcher did not allow a single run in an outing on the hill. The bullpen would then finish the job coming down the stretch as Missoula notched its first shutout victory of the season.

The trio of Matthew Taubensee, Jonathan Largaespada, and Taylor Smith would breeze through 3 innings down the stretch after the departure of the starter. The trio would strike out 3 in those innings while not allowing a single hit. Great Falls would only manage to see a man reach via a walk allowed in the 9th inning in 3 scoreless frames. This allowed the PaddleHeads to take all the momentum into the series finale on the road Sunday in search of a 6-game sweep on the road.

Missoula (12-5) will look for their 7th consecutive win overall in the series finale with the Voyagers (2-15) in a matinee affair Sunday. A unique first pitch time of 11:30 a.m. will be on the docket in the final game of the week at Voyagers Stadium. It also will be Missoula's final game on the road ahead of a 12 game homestand that opens next Tuesday.







