PaddleHeads Host Oakland Ballers in Inaugural Meeting

June 9, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads are preparing to open a 12-game homestand at Allegiance Field fresh off a 6-game sweep of the Great Falls Voyagers. The PaddleHeads have won each of their last 7 games overall entering the homestand playing their best baseball of the season entering this stretch. To begin the homestand, Missoula will face a challenge as a team that was a part of the Pioneer League Postseason will come calling to Allegiance Field. To add to the excitement, a franchise that has never appeared in the Garden City before will do so for a 3-game series that opens Tuesday.

For the first time ever, the Oakland Ballers will be heading to Missoula continuing its Treasure State Tour. The Ballers made the trek from the Bay Area of California to the Flathead Valley last week taking on the Glacier Range Riders. After earning a postseason berth in 2024, Oakland looks primed to make a run at the playoffs this season as well coming into this series with a 12-6 overall mark trailing the PaddleHeads by just one game in the league standings. With playoff positions on the line in the 1st half of the season, this series could play an instrumental role in the race for the playoffs.

Similar to the PaddleHeads, Oakland also enters this matchup playing outstanding baseball after taking care of the Range Riders on the road last week. The Ballers would take 5 of 6 from Glacier in that series which included the first 4 games of the series.

The highlight for Oakland proved to be its bullpen performance shutting down the Glacier offense down the stretch of games. Ballers relievers would account for 24 2/3 innings pitched over the 6 game stretch with the Range Riders. In that span, Oakland would only allow 3 runs to cross the plate finishing with 1.09 ERA overall. Oakland also holds the lowest team ERA (3.75) of any club in the league.

The Ballers will have to be at their best against the potent PaddleHeads offense which has a team batting average of .329 entering the series. Missoula has also tallied the most home runs (36) of any team in the Pioneer League this season. Roberto Pena is the highlight of this group with a league leading 12 home runs to this point. Reigning Pioneer League MVP Adam Fogel has been no slouch himself having blasted 8 home runs to this point which ranks 2nd in the league. This is also impressive considering Fogel missed the first 5 games of the regular season due to injury.

Missoula may also be able to have success on the mound with the second lowest team ERA in the league (5.74) behind Oakland. The PaddleHeads were able to pick up their first shutout win of the season last week in Great Falls to highlight what they are capable of at their best.

Arman Sabouri has been solid in the bullpen so far this season with an ERA of 2.00 in 10 innings of work. The southpaw also has picked up 4 saves in as many opportunities as the closer. Rookie left hander Zach Lampton has also been a highlight holding a 2.25 ERA with 22 strikeouts in 12 innings of work.

The stage is set, 2 teams with playoff aspirations in 2025 will be battling to open a 3-game series this week in Missoula. It also will see 2 franchises meet for the very first time as Oakland embarks on its 2nd full season in the Pioneer League. Will the Ballers continue to have success in the state of Montana like they did in the Flathead Valley? Or will Missoula have the edge playing in front of the raucous crowd at Allegiance Field? The best way to find out is to catch the electricity for yourself in person.

The PaddleHeads (13-5) and Ballers in action opening a 3-game series on Tuesday night at Allgience Field. First pitch of each game of this slate of action is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. if you cannot make it to the ballpark, listen live to all the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

Tuesday night is the PaddleHeads Community Tuesday supporting Empower SCI, Moving Mountains Therapy, and WRFC Rugby. Fans wishing to have their ticket proceeds benefit one of the non-profits should visit the non-profits website. Wednesday is, as always, Woof Wednesday. Fans can bring their furry dog friends to the ballpark. Thursday is Thirsty Thursday and fans can get their $4 PBRs and Rainiers all night long.

Missoula will also continue the homestand over the weekend playing host to the Great Falls Voyagers to wrap up the first week of this 12 game home stand. The weekend promotions include Military Appreciation Night, Little League Night, and Father's Day fans can purchase tickets at GoPaddleHeads.com .







